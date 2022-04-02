Journalist for L'Equipe: “It's always a pleasure to see Peru in a World Cup because it's a very football country”

This Friday morning, Peru knew in which group it would be to beat the Asian winner for the Qatar 2022 World Cup repechage. To the surprise of many, the Peruvian team would face France and Denmark again and as you remember, both teams were our rivals in the last World Cup event.

In this way, Peru to beat the winner of Australia and the United Arab Emirates would join Group D together with France, Denmark and Tunisia in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

And Peru's first match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar would be with France, so Infobae called José Barroso, a journalist from L'Equipe to give us details of the current world champion's present,

“If Peru passes the playoff, I think we would consider it the 3rd or 4th team in this group. Denmark made a great Euro Cup and it is quite solid. For its part, Tunisia does not have a great time (quarterfinals in the Africa Cup), but we still see it as a team with quality, individuals like Khazri that we know very well in the French league,” José Barroso told Infobae.

“We have to be careful with Peru, since we played in 2018, and above all we know their results since this match in the Copa America, but, therefore, I think that if we look at their tie, we would put it at the level more or less of Tunisia, because it has fewer individualities that we know.”

FRANCE IS FAVORITE OF HIS GROUP

For the French journalist José Barroso, his selection is steps ahead of the other selections. “What is certain is that today, in France it is considered to be a “good” draw and that France is clearly favored to finish first in the group,” Barroso told Infobae.

“For us, despite their European Championship, there is no doubt: the goal is nothing other than winning and we see France as one of the favorites. We have some small defence problems - we are not solid as we were in 2018, but with such individualities, with such an extraordinary Mbappé, it is not possible to expect another result,” José Barroso, a journalist for L'Equipe, told Infobae.

THE NEW VERSION OF FRANCE

When asked about the new version of the team led by Didier Deschamps, Barroso gave details about it. “Not many, the biggest change is that he now plays with another 3-4-2-1 system, with Mbappé of '9′ or 3-4 -1-2, with Mbappé and Benzema being the points and Griezmann of '10′. In the sidelines, Hernandez is now in the 11th and on the right there is a little doubt between Pavard and a more offensive profile like Coman. Meanwhile, in defense, Psg's Kimpembe enters the 11th, otherwise, nothing new, since in the arc is Lloris and the central backward is with Varane next to Kimpembe. The duo of the recovery flyer is made up of Pogba and Kanté”, he added.

Finally, he was asked if he prefers Australia or Peru as a rival in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and said the following. “I don't know the level of other teams well, so I can't tell you, but it's always a pleasure to see Peru in a World Cup because it's a very football country,” Barroso said.

KEEP READING