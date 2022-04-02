Claudia Sheinbaum boasted the cheapest and most expensive gas stations in Mexico City: what are they and where are they located

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 10MARZO2022.- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presidente de México, encabezó la conferencia matutina en donde se presentó el proyecto Chapultepec Naturaleza y Cultura. La iniciativa fue expuesta por la jefa de gobierno capitalina, Claudia Sheinbaum, el artista contemporánea Gabriel Orozco y la secretaria de Cultura federal Alejandra Fraustro. Se espera que la obra este finalizada para diciembre de 2023 y tendrá una inversión de 10 mil millones de pesos. FOTO: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM

This Saturday, April 2, the Center for Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact of Mexico City (C5) announced which gas stations sell their most expensive and cheapest fuel throughout the capital.

The action was presumed by the head of government of CDMX Claudia Sheinbaum, who acknowledged the work done by C5 staff to maintain the average of gasoline in CDMX stations, and therefore shared the results of the comparison.

According to the information presented, by the beginning of April, the five cheapest gas stations in Mexico City are managed by PEMEX and are as follows:

Cheapest gas stations in Mexico City:

1. Torres Adalid and Anaxagoras, in the Narvarte Poniente neighborhood of the Benito Juárez mayor's office. Prices: Magna 20.60 pesos and Premium 22.60 pesos.

2. Eduardo Molina and Talabarteros, in the Ampliación Michoacana neighborhood of the Venusiano Carranza mayor's office. Prices: Magna 20.79 pesos and Premium 22.59 pesos.

3. Axis 10 South and Pipila, in the Barrio Concepción neighborhood of the Tláhuac mayor's office. Prices: Magna 20.85 pesos and Premium 22.89 pesos.

4. Avenida Xola and Gabriel Mancera, in the Del Valle Norte neighborhood of the Benito Juárez mayor's office. Prices: Magna 20.95 and Premium 22.95 pesos.

5. Avenida Xola Eje 4 Sur and Xochicalco, in the Narvarte Oriente neighborhood of the Benito Juárez mayor's office. Prices: Magna 20.99 pesos and Premium 22.99 pesos.

La Profeco informó que el promedio de gasolina regular es de 21.54 pesos, mientras que la premium se encuentra en 23.41 pesos por litro al 2 de abril (Foto: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

The most expensive gas stations in Mexico City:

In the case of petrol stations with the highest price per litre, they all correspond to the Shell brand.

5. Prol. Paseo de la Reforma and Santa Fe Avenue, in the Lomas de Santa Fe neighborhood of the Alvaro Obregón mayor's office. Price: Magna 21.99 pesos and Premium 26.99 pesos.

4. Avenida Rio Consulado y Sabinas, in the Valle Gómez neighborhood of the Venusiano Carranza mayor's office. Price: Magna 21.99 pesos and Premium 26.06 pesos.

3. Juan Escutia and Mazatlán, in the Condesa neighborhood of the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office. Price: Magna 22.59 pesos and Premium 26.99 pesos.

2. Calzada de la Viga and Jorge Enciso, in the Héroes de Churubusco neighborhood of the Iztapalapa mayor's office. Price: Magna 22.59 pesos and Premium 26.69 pesos.

1. Avenida 5 and Calle 10, in Barrio San Ignacio neighborhood of the Iztapalapa mayor's office. Price: Magna 23.09 pesos and Premium 25.99 pesos.

Claudia Sheinbaum presumió las gasolineras más baratas y caras de la CDMX: cuáles son y dónde se encuentran (Foto: Twitter/@C5_CDMX)

Regarding the revocation of the mandate, the capital's president wrote on her social network: “Now we can talk about what had been banned from us. To participate in the participatory democracy exercise on April 10.”

Even on March 19, during her tour of the newly rehabilitated Mexico-Tenochtitlan Causeway, the head of the local executive again called on citizens to participate in the Revocation consultation.

“Don't forget that we have an appointment with democracy this April 10,” he said at the end of the event.

Likewise, on March 26, he expressed through his official media that “this April 10 there is an appointment with history”, and then continued with the message that “for the first time we will be able to decide whether the president of Mexico will continue his term. Imagine if this exercise had existed before. Some don't want to participate. It's his decision. The majority want participatory democracy.”

