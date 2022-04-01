Without the presence of Gustavo Petro, Fuerza Ciudadana officially supported the candidacy of the Historical Pact

This Thursday, March 31, the accession that had been supposed to materialize for weeks. The political movement Fuerza Ciudadana formalized its support for the presidential formula of the Historical Pact formed by economist Gustavo Petro and lawyer Francia Márquez.

The event was attended by multiple petrist leaders, as well as the significant group of citizens, mainly from the department of Atlántico. However, there was discomfort in the auditorium of the Hotel Tequendama in Bogotá, where the event was held, as presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, who received the reception from that bench, did not attend the event.

After back and forth, the campaign team of the leader of Human Colombia announced that the applicant had suspicions of covid-19. Hours later, that possibility was ruled out, but it still never arrived at the event and was excused live by his political campaign manager, Senator Armando Benedetti.

When moving to the protocol events, the Petrism and the Citizen Force signed what they called a “political agreement of wills” that will allow an eventual government of Gustavo Petro to work for “the four revolutions included in the Magdalena Renace Development Plan 2020 - 2023: productivity and employment, equity and social, environmental and biodiversity; and democratic revolution and popular power,” reported the candidate's team.

For their part, the spokespersons for Fuerza Ciudadana pledged to fight against social gaps and several of the problems that affect Colombians. “As a result, we call on all our members to accompany this decision we made and, we are sure, it will be decisive in the triumph of democracy, progress and development in our country,” they said.

Although Petro did not arrive and left both his followers and the media with all the friezes done, Benedetti confirmed that the vice-presidential candidate Francia Márquez traveled from Cali to participate in the support of that candidacy. And so it was, the social leader also climbed into the pulpit and, officially, confirmed that Fuerza Ciudadana joins the Historical Pact for the first round.

What is more, he even promised that, if he comes to power, he will work for several sectors of the Colombian coasts and fight against the inequities that have plagued the inhabitants living there for years. “We have a huge challenge (...) Because we cannot forget La Guajira, the Caribbean as a whole, Magdalena. Today, a new enslavement has been imposed, the enslavement of corrupt machines that have played with the need of our people,” the formula added to the 'vice' of the former mayor of Bogotá.

Meanwhile, the former mayor of Santa Marta and national spokesman for Fuerza Ciudadana, Rafael Martínez, assured that there will be a change in Colombia if “the regions, the youth, the peasants are involved,” he noted.

We must not forget that Fuerza Ciudadana did not join the Historical Pact in the legislative elections of March 13, which caused them to burn and not reach the threshold that allowed them a place in Congress. Recognized figures of that bench such as former councilman and journalist Hollman Morris lost political capital: when he ran for the mayor's office in Bogotá, he reached more than 400,000 votes, but this time he did not even reach 10,000.

