The salary that the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, will receive from this month

On March 30, President Iván Duque and the Minister of Labor, Ángel Custodio Cabrera, signed Decree 473 of March 29, 2022, which officially increased the salary of public servants in the country by 7.26%. The measure, which sheltered both the president and his government team, also benefited the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López. Here we tell you how much the local president won this year.

It should be noted that the annual salary of the local president of Bogotá is fixed every year depending on the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). In addition, it is important to keep in mind that the salary of the bourgomaster of the city is also covered under a special category given to the capital of the country due to the number of its inhabitants.

For this reason, during 2021, Mayor Claudia López became the highest earning official of her kind in the entire country: $16′471,956.

This year, it seems that the president of Bogotá will continue to lead the ranking of the burgomaster who receive the most money each month, taking into account the provisions of the decree signed by President Duque and the Minister of Labor, in which it was established that the new salary will be retroactive in the next payment, that is, that it will be will pay from January 1 of this year, Claudia López will receive a monthly salary of $18,755,197, belonging to the special category of governors.

In the case of first category governors, this year their salary stood at 15,891,504; those in the second category 15,280,293, while those in the third and fourth categories received a salary of 13,147,740.

File photo. Ivan Duque Márquez, President of Colombia, speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Great Britain, November 2, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The salary increase for civil servants established in Decree 473 also sheltered the President of the Republic, Iván Duque. According to the document, the head of state “will accrue, at all times, a basic allowance equal to that accrued by the members of the Congress of the Republic and twice the representation expenses they receive”.

In that sense, according to the decree, the president had an increase in his salary of 2.3 million pesos compared to 2021, which means that by 2022, President Duque will receive an amount of 34.3 million pesos, as will the congressmen.

In the case of the Vice President of the Republic, and also Foreign Minister of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez, her salary stood at $28,408,081, while the ministers would earn $21,147,049, a figure that includes their representation expenses. As for the deputy ministers and deputy directors, their salary for 2022 was just over 11 million pesos.

It should be recalled that the Judicial Branch, the Military Forces, the National Police, the Attorney General's Office and other supervisory bodies, as well as teachers who work directly for the State, also benefited from this salary increase.





