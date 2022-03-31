Ryan Reynolds became the first actor with three films in Netflix's historical Top 10

At 45, Ryan Reynolds has made an important career with titles such as Definitely, Maybe , The Proposal, Buried or Green Lantern, as well as the two Deadpools. Now this Canadian actor added a record to his resume: he is the first star to star in three films that deserved to enter Netflix's historical Top 10. His ductility for both comedy and action allowed him to move freely in different types of productions.

His most recent platform film became, three weeks after its release, one of the 10 most popular American films (currently ranked number 7 among the most watched). The Adam project (The Adam Project, 2022), in which Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña and Mark Ruffalo also play, tells the story of thirty-something Adam, who travels back in time on a rescue mission but has an accident. While repairing the ship, he meets himself at the age of 12, when he was trying to recover after the death of his father and to overcome the bullying he suffered at school.

This film reached 209.5 million hours of playback in the first weeks. Thanks to this reception from the public, Reynolds became the first actor to be on the list of the 10 most watched films for the third time.

Another film that allowed him this record is the super popular Red Alert (Red Notice, 2021), which was the most watched in the history of the platform with 364 million hours of viewing. There they accompanied Reynolds Dawyne Johnson and Gal Gadot. The third is Squadron 6 (6 Underground, 2019), which is ranked number 9 with 205.5 million hours.

Until the release of The Adam Project, Reynolds shared the podium with Sandra Bullock, who managed to have two Netflix original films in the Top 10: Bird Box and Unforgivable (The Unforgivable).

Ryan Reynolds worked with Dawyne Johnson and Gal Gadot on the super popular “Red Alert”, the most watched title in Netflix history. (Netflix)

Who is also generating his own record is the producer and director of The Adam Project, Shawn Levy, also director of Stranger Things. Both fictions are among the top 10 most chosen by consumers. “I don't do niche programming. I do conventional programming. And having both The Adam Project and Stranger Things on the top echelon of Netflix's most watched is a source of pride,” Levy said in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter.

This recent success is not Levy's first collaboration with Ryan: they had already worked together on Free Guy and Deadpool. Among the new projects they could do together is the third installment of Deadpool for Marvel/Disney, and also a sequel to Free Guy.

In addition to the three titles that Reynolds stars, Netflix's Top 10 is shaped like this:

1. Red alert, 364 million viewing hours

2. No mires arriba (Don’t Look Up), 359,8 millones

3. Bird Box, 282 million

4. Rescue mission (Extraction), 231.3 million

5. Unforgivable, 214.7 million

6. The Irishman (The Irishman), 214.6 million

7. The Adam Project, $209.7 million

8. El stand de los besos 2 (The Kissing Booth 2), 209,3 millones

9. Squadron 6, 205.5 million

10. Spenser Confidential, 197,3 millones

