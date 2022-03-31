New Motorola Edge 30 Pro: cutting-edge technology at an affordable price
Among the announcements of new models for the 2022 season, Motorola's Edge 30 Pro occupies a prominent place. This leadership is especially thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the manufacturer's latest high-end processor. With its eight CPU cores, Motorola's device is in a position to compete with rivals in the style of the Samsung Galaxy S22.
Newsroom Infobae
March 31, 2022
HANDOUT - Una pantalla de 6,7 pulgadas y tres cámaras, en frente y dorso del Edge 30 Pro, aunque sin el teleobjetivo óptico que traía el modelo antecesor Edge 20 Pro. Foto: Motorola/dpa - ATENCIÓN: Sólo para uso editorial con el texto adjunto y mencionando el crédito completo