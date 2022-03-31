Bonus Yanapay, Wanuchay and all subsidies that are still in effect: How and until when to collect them

The Government of Peru has made various bonds available for different sectors. These economic subsidies are intended to be a temporary financial support to enable beneficiaries to face the ravages of the pandemic that has generated price instability in the basic household basket, supplies needed for work and other things in everyday life.

We will start with the bonus that is about to end and it is the bonus for formal workers who earn less than 2,000 soles. The detail below.

BONO 210:

This bonus has been given by the State to all those formal workers who have a salary equal to or less than 2,000 soles. In the case of state workers, they were the first to receive this benefit, and in the case of workers in the private sector they were also granted the benefit, but keep in mind that you must collect it today because there will be no other date to collect the 210 soles.

Requirements for Bonus 210:

- The worker must be duly registered with his/her DNI in the employer's electronic form in the months of July or August or September 2021.

- Workers may not belong to the vocational training modalities or be pensioners.

- For greater precision on the eligibility criteria, it is suggested that article 5 of Ministerial Resolution No. 241-2021-TR be reviewed.

If you meet the requirements, then you must enter the following link and confirm the payment of your bonus: https://bono210.essalud.gob.pe/

FACT: All beneficiaries of the 210 soles Bond can clear their doubts, complaints or queries at the toll-free hotline provided by the State for all citizens: 0800 1 6872.

The maximum date to collect this bonus is until today, March 31 of this year.

BONO YANAPAY:

The delivery of this bonus began in September 2021 and was also given in order to support the most vulnerable families in the country who had lost their jobs or were in a situation of poverty. This amount is 350 soles.

To find out if you are a beneficiary, you must enter the corresponding link and enter your details, such as your ID, date of issue and tick “I am not a robot”. You also accept the “privacy policy”.

Link Bono Yanapay: https://consultas.yanapay.gob.pe/#/

FACT: All users who have doubts, queries or inconveniences regarding the voucher, can contact the Government's toll-free telephone line and it is number 101.

This bonus can only be cashed out until April 30 of this year.

BONO WANUCHAY:

The Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (Midagri) is also delivering a bond for small farmers and is the Wanuchay Bond of 350 soles. Payment has been made since January 18, 2022.

To find out if you are a beneficiary of this voucher, you must enter the link below and enter the DNI number, verification digit and date of issuance of the DNI. Check the box of “I am not a robot” and “I accept the privacy policy” and finally click on the green box that says “See if you are a beneficiary”.

This is the official link: https://wanuchay.midagri.gob.pe

TIP: Remember that if you have any questions, problems or queries regarding the Wanuchay Bonus, then you can contact us through the following email: consultaswanuchay@midagri.gob.pe

