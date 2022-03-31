Aida Victoria Merlano came out to defend Francia Márquez from Marbelle's comments: “Obviously it doesn't represent you”

The controversial messages that singer Marbelle has sent to vice-presidential candidate Francia Márquez in recent days did not go unnoticed by influencer Aida Victoria Merlano, who through her social networks did not hesitate to go out to defend the environmental activist.

It should be remembered that a few days ago the technocarrilera singer released a racist comment about Francia Márquez: she compared her on social networks to 'King Kong'. The controversy spread for days and even splashed on the current Senator for Human Colombia, Gustavo Bolivar, who, in a very failed attempt to “defend” his political partner, ended up being described as “racist”.

In response to the controversial comments, during a vice-presidential debate organized by Semana magazine, journalist Vicky Davila asked the candidate if she had any messages to send to Marbelle in front of her social media posts, to which she replied: “I send her an ancestral hug.”

The singer did not hesitate to continue the controversy and used her Twitter account to respond back to Francia Márquez:

Although France did not comment on it again, influencer Aida Victoria Merlano did not pass up the new comment of the technocarrilera singer against the environmentalist and used her social networks to defend her.

Through her Twitter account, the content creator told Marbelle that Francia Márquez clearly could not represent her, as she indicated that, while the environmentalist speaks from love, the singer only does so from hatred.

The content generator's strong response to Marbelle's comments against the presidential candidate was applauded by her supporters, who supported her and assured that the singer has a hate speech.

“Well said, this lady lacks education and above all humility, who believes herself by God”, “She is eaten away by the poverty of her soul, it is not worth wearing out with someone like that”, and “From hatred, resentment and the emptiness that she carries inside... In the novel the father cheated on his mother with a black woman. Is that why? Is that where your racism comes from?” , were some of the comments that fans of the influencer wrote.

Even some netizens who claimed not to be Petro's followers took advantage of Aida Victoria's triune to express their total rejection of Marbelle's attacks on Francia Márquez:

Although at the moment the technocarrilera singer has not commented on Merlano's message, her Twitter account shows that, in recent hours, she has dedicated herself to sharing trills of those who support the comments she has made against the environmental activist.





