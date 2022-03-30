They asked Sara Uribe how to overcome a tusa: “May you mourn it with all”

Through social networks, Sara Uribe is constantly questioned by her followers and sometimes pointed out by some detractors in the different dynamics she performs to interact with Internet users. Themes of his personal life, his relationship with Freddy Guarin and even his weight have been in the inkwell, so sometimes his answers are often forceful being branded as rude.

In her most recent round of 'questions and answers' which she called “I respond to them with sexy photos or unpublished videos”, a netizen asked her for advice on how to overcome the tusa and to give her one of her best motivational phrases to get ahead of her emotional problem.

Sara Uribe's answer was the most sincere and honest that could exist: “May you mourn her with everything. I want you to feel it with everything. May you give yourself the time to overcome and heal because to heal you have to feel first.”

The presenter's response was accompanied by a photo of her on one of her trips, in which she stands in front of a huge floral arrangement decorated with pastel roses that plays perfectly with the naturalness of Sara Uribe and the outfit she wore on that occasion composed of a denim shorts and a sky blue sweater.

Here is the full content of Sara Uribe :

Sara Uribe gave advice to her followers on how to overcome a tusa. Taken from Instagram @rastreandofamosos

The businesswoman's response was replicated by the entertainment portal 'Tracing Famosos' where she already exceeds 2,300 likes and some comments that have made fun of her words, since they consider that they are not relevant to the question asked by the Internet user.

“I am ready for another love disappointment with the advice of Sara Uribe”, “I support Sara, I lasted overcoming a tusa for a year and a half, it was difficult, but I succeeded”, “Excellent, but most of us do not put it into practice, we left Guatemala to get into guatepior”, “Totally true”, among others.

It is not the first time that the former protagonist of the novel has to go to criticism on social networks regarding her body, as she is constantly pointed out of having gained weight. However, some asked him why he has not shown his abdomen for some time, since the questions are constant in his publications.

“There are those who are asking why I don't show my abdomen and I'm going to do it. You see, it's silly, but it makes me complex, as we all have something complex. What happens is that I had surgery and I don't like how my abdomen looks, nor how my belly button looked. I used to have my squares and everything looked good, but I don't like it that much anymore, and since I don't like it and I don't feel safe either, because I don't show it anymore”, explained Sara Uribe through her 'InstaStories'.

In addition to this, the content generator also showed the huge scar that she has on her lower abdomen, resulting from the cesarean section that was performed on her for the birth of her son Jacobo. But this is not the only memory left in the paisa of the birth of her firstborn, because after giving birth, her body was overweight by 10 kilograms, which is why she is proud and looks them without problems.

