Tests Saber 11 calendar A: these are the registration dates for the exam

The Colombian Institute for the Evaluation of Education (Icfes) announced that, from next Monday, April 18, they will open the registration process for the Saber Calendar A, Pre Saber and Validation tests of the Academic Baccalaureate.

“We continue to strengthen the evaluation processes as an effective mechanism to provide inputs that allow us to work towards the continuous improvement of the quality of education in all corners of Colombia,” said the director general of Icfes, Mónica Ospina Londoño.

According to Ospina, the registration process will be extended until next Monday, May 23, so that the three tests can be applied in the first week of September.

In this regard, the director of Icfes highlighted the importance of these tests because, as she indicated, “the results allow students - in this case those in grade 11, calendar A and B, and validating ones - to have access to higher education”.

Next, the official added: “With Pre Saber, the evaluates live the experience of the test and become familiar with the methodology and, finally, data analysis helps us measure the quality of education and generate recommendations that guide institutions and governments in decision-making and in formulation of policies commensurate with the needs of the country”.

It should be recalled that, on Sunday, March 27, Icfes held the first Saber testing day of 2022, which was applied to students of calendar B, Pre Saber and Validation of the Academic Baccalaureate, in 231 points in 90 municipalities throughout the country.

The Saber 11 calendar B and Validants tests were carried out in a single day, under the modality of pen and paper on site. In total, including the Pre Saber tests, more than 105,000 students and citizens were presented throughout the country.

In the case of the Pre Saber tests, which were conducted electronically at home, and on pen and paper on site, depending on the student's choice, they brought together 3,700 students from the ninth and tenth grades, who took the test on site, while another 12,553 took it in a manner electronics, that is, at home.

In addition, Icfes stressed that, for this new day of testing, within the framework of the national government's policy of inclusion, mechanisms were put in place so that 914 people with some type of disability could present their tests in optimal conditions.

The Institute also highlighted that, among those evaluated, there were 1,030 Venezuelan citizens, who took the test, in order to have the opportunity to access the Colombian higher education system.

Regarding the results of the Saber 11 tests, Icfes announced that they will be published next Saturday, May 28, through the entity's website: www.icfes.gov.co, while, by Saturday 4 June, the results of the Pre Saber and validating tests will be announced, in addition to the diplomas and certificates of approval of the persons who pass their validation examination.





