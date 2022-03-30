New audio feature for WhatsApp

WhatsApp added several new features in recent times, one of them, replay memory, which was only available to a limited extent.

This function allows you to resume listening to voice messages if a pause has been made. The option is used to listen from where the audio was left paused when exiting the chat. Simply enter the conversation and press play to continue listening.

The company recalled this and other features that have been added recently, during a speech by Mark Zuckerberg, in which it announced that WhatsApp users send 7 billion voice messages daily on average.

In addition, he recalled that all voice messages are protected with end-to-end encryption, keeping them private and secure at all times.

In that context, he took a tour of new updates to the voice messages feature that aspire to make sending and receiving voice messages easier. Among them, in addition to the aforementioned reproduction memory, the following stand out:

Play outside the chat

This option enables the ability to listen to voice messages outside the chat so that you can do different tasks at once and read or respond to other messages. Previously, it was necessary to finish listening to an audio to continue browsing the app and perform other tasks. Thus, this tool favors multitaskers.

Pause and Resume Recording

Thanks to this tool, when you are recording a voice message, you can pause and resume recording later. Ideal for taking the time to think about what is going to be said or to avoid having to start from scratch in case there are interruptions.

WhatsApp will add a button to pause recording of voice messages

This is a feature that was already available for Android beta users and also, for the version of the service on Windows, macOS as well as iOS. The novelty is that it is now enabled for the rest of the users of Google's mobile operating system.

Wave visualization

This is a design change that shows a visual representation of the voice message sound to help the user follow the recording.

Preview the draft

This is one of the most praised options by users. This tool allows you to listen to voice messages before sending them. To make use of this new feature, you have to slide the record icon upwards.

14-12-2021 Voice message. Previewing voice messages is a feature that allows the user to ensure that the message is correct before sending it

When the icon has been slid up, a new box will appear that will allow you to stop the audio, it is from here that you will have access to the recording of the voice message, which you can listen to as many times as you want before sending it. In case when listening to the message we don't want to send it, just click on the trash can icon to delete it.

Fast playback on forwarded messages

This alternative, announced last year, allows you to choose the speed level at which you want to listen to the received voice message. The available options are three: 1, 1; 5X or 2X. A tool that is also highly praised by users, since it can be very useful especially in the case of large audios.

What's Next: Creating Surveys

The courier service is always working on new tools. As WaBetaInfo anticipated some time ago, it will soon be possible to create surveys directly in the application without using third-party apps or websites to achieve this. An add-on that has proven to be very useful to its users, especially in groups.

Surveys on WhatsApp. (photo: WaBeta Info)

Considering possible changes, as everything is under development, you can see the model in which the tool will be deployed. An example as a first step would be to establish the question you want to ask, because it could not be otherwise.

Once this is done, different answers can be configured that the rest of the members can choose if they want any of the proposed options. At this point, it's not clear how many of these can be used, but surely more than five.

