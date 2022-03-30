Gustavo Alfaro gave a euphoric speech in the middle of the field after the match against Argentina: “They were hunters of impossible utopias”

Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Ecuador v Argentina - Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, Guayaquil, Ecuador - March 29, 2022 Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro reacts Pool via REUTERS/Dolores Ochoa

Gustavo Alfaro made history in Ecuador by qualifying the team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will be the fourth participation of the Tri in the highest event of the sport (he previously participated in Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014). His team, which sealed their ticket a day in advance, culminated the South American Qualifiers with a 1-to-1 match at home against Argentina.

Once the match was over, a real party was staged at the Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil. The former technical director of Boca y Huracán was the main protagonist, as he was one of the first to take the microphone and sketch a fiery speech before the 60,000 people who showed up.

“Nobody believed in Ecuador and today it stands and says present to the world. It's the start of something very important. We are going to fight to make them happy”, began his story the raphaelino. And then, he added: “I am living one of the happiest moments of my life. Thank you Ecuador for the warmth.” With equality against Albiceleste, Ecuador reached 26 units and finished in fourth place, two more than Peru, which will go to the Repechage against the winner of the crossing between Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

The former coach of San Lorenzo also took the opportunity to praise his leaders: “Thanks to them. They are the architects of everything. They were able to believe, because they took over many teams that had made history in Ecuador and we paid tribute to them on the wall of the National Team's house where those who made the great history of this football are portrayed. The challenge was a black wall where they had to hang their picture in history. For that they had to believe. They believed from day one, they were columned, they were patient, they were persevering, but they were hunters of impossible utopias because no one believed in Ecuador and today Ecuador stands. Today Ecuador says' present 'to the world! ”.

“And as they said, it is the beginning of something very important. The challenge is 17 million people. We are the ones who are going to carry out the will and dreams of a country, we are going to fight to make them happy and if we cannot achieve what the country wants, we are going to leave life so that they feel the dignity of a group that feels identified with a flag, with a shield and with a national anthem. As you say in the locker room: Who are we? Ecuador! And what are we here for? Let's win! Let's win, Ecuador!” , he concluded.

Ecuador, which is part of Pot 4 as well as Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Tunisia, Cameroon, the winners of the Conmebol-Asia-Oceania-Concacaf Repechages and the winner of the Scotland-Ukraine/Wales crossing, will try to surpass its best performance. In Germany 2006 he reached the round of 16 (he was eliminated at the hands of England).

