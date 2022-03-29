With private beach and villas: this is the luxury hotel that Tri chose for Qatar 2022

Although they do not yet have their ticket secured for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has already begun preparations for the Cup dispute. In that sense, the Mexican National Team already has the hotel that will host them during their participation in the most important football tournament in the world. Unlike the venues in previous editions, the venue stands out for its comforts and luxuries.

Simaisma, an exclusive five-star resort located in the municipality of Sumaysimah, will be the home of the tricolor during its participation in the tournament. It is a resort with about 52 miles in size, as well as a private beach and villas of two or up to three bedrooms. According to the description on the website of the place, it is classified as a hotel with a family atmosphere.

According to the information provided through Simaisma's social networks, prices for each night in villas with private pools can range from MXN 6,000 to MXN 9,000, that is, between QAR 1,100 and QAR 1,700. However, prices are applicable for seasons in which the influx of people does not demand the most from the facilities.

There is currently no possibility to make reservations online after November 2, 2022. However, to occupy the lowest-priced facility on the night closest to the period of stay of the Mexican National Team, that is, from October 31 to November 1, MXN 35.6 thousand plus taxes must be paid out. The 231-square-meter construction includes the stay of up to six people and includes all kinds of services, as well as breakfast.

The following villa is three bedroom with pool view and costs MXN 41.1 thousand per night. It is followed by a complex of two bedrooms and a private pool for MXN 46.6 thousand, as well as a three-bedroom villa and swimming pool for MXN 52 thousand. The most expensive facility has an area of 427 square meters, four rooms, pool and terrace, whose value per overnight stay is MXN 87.7 thousand.

