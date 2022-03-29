Sofía Franco reappears with Álvaro Paz de la Barra in political campaign and Magaly Medina explodes: “What a greater hypocrisy”

Sofía Franco is back in the middle of the media eye when she appears next to her husband the mayor of La Molina Álvaro Paz de la Barra, with whom she starred in an episode of family violence last March 2021.

Both were in a march for life that has political ends, as the businessman is campaigning to become the next mayor of Lima. This has certainly not gone unnoticed by Magaly Medina, which has been one of the main criticisms of the host after the reconciliation with the burgomaster.

Let us remember that, despite accusations of mistreatment, Álvaro Paz de la Barra and Sofía Franco decided to resume their love relationship in September 2021 and since then, the popular 'Urraca' has been against it by pointing out that violence is not forgiven.

“It is really outrageous to see how a woman who a year ago asked for help, cried out for help and this man mistreated her psychologically, now she seems with him accompanying him. What a greater hypocrisy, they are not going to tell me now that the two are the example of the perfect family,” the driver began saying before seeing the report of the images of the two at the march.

“I really don't understand how Sofia Franco can lend herself to this game to go out and support the father of her son in this political campaign when she should keep a distance that would mark that she is respecting herself and her son,” she added after watching the video where Sofia Franco danced and enjoyed with her firstborn and husband.

The show host also pointed out that perhaps Sofía Franco agrees to accompany him in exchange for him continuing to maintain the house and behave like a 'good father'. Finally, he indicated that the two want to appear to be 'the happy family', since their true 'face' was shown on the day the violence occurred.

“What we do know publicly is a face that they have shown us on several occasions and it is from all despicable points of view. I regret seeing women like Sofía Franco trying to fake an apparent normality, which we assume doesn't exist, trying to pretend to be a happy family, which we already know aren't,” said the ATV presenter.

“This is not good for any cause that goes in the fight against violence against women. It doesn't do us any good and I think Sofia looks bad like this candidate. I don't think his voters are going to change their sympathy for him. Terrible to the spectacle he subjects us to “, he concluded.

WHAT HAPPENED BETWEEN SOFÍA FRANCO AND ÁLVARO PAZ DE LA BARRA?

Sofía Franco and Álvaro Paz de la Barra have been in the eye of the storm on several occasions for alleged infidelity and problems with justice. But the scandal that sounded the most in the national media was the confrontation that both had in March 2021. The couple ended up at the police station to denounce each other for family and physical violence.

At that time, Álvaro Paz de la Barra accused the former television host of being a gambler, an alcoholic and a drug addict. However, months later, both publicly declared that they decided to resume their love relationship.

