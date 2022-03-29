Manolo Rojas reveals that Andrés Hurtado hasn't finished donating the $2000 to Monique Pardo: “He gave an initial”

Manolo Rojas assured that Andrés Hurtado has not given the full amount of 2000 thousand dollars in favor of Monique Pardo, who is organizing a pro-health event since she is in poor health and where various Peruvian artists attended.

Recall that during the last edition of his program Saturday with Andrés, the host recalled that he gave 2000 dollars to the comedic actor. “Monique, just in case, I gave Manolo Rojas 2000 dollars and she hasn't even put the logo of my show back here,” said the host.

However, during an interview with a local media outlet, the Peruvian actor pointed out that he has only been given the initial of that money and asked the television host to complete the amount, as the day of the event is approaching.

“Andrés Hurtado has collaborated, but it is missing there, he has given an initial nothing more, so we hope that Mr. Andrés Hurtado will complete the same thing that his mouth has come out. Nobody forced him to say that amount,” the actor began saying for the newspaper La República.

He also acknowledged that Andrés Hurtado is a charitable man and that he intends to help the singer, but that he is still waiting for the rest of the money so that there are no misunderstandings, because in the end Monique Pardo might think that he had been robbed.

“The gentleman has just given a small initial, I hope he fulfills it or gives Monique or comes because I know he is very generous, but that he doesn't say that because it makes me look bad. That he intends to collaborate, he does. He is recognized for letting go of everything and I hope he can complete the amount said,” he added.

Finally, he did not hesitate to challenge the businessman. “I challenge you to give that amount that you spoke yourself. Then Monique is going to question where the rest is. No, he's going to think I'm stealing from him. You are loved by Andrés, but he complies.”

It should be noted that the event will take place this Thursday, March 30 in Barranco and will be attended by Fernando Armas, Melcochita, Betina Oneto, Miguelito Barraza, Ernesto Pimentel, among other comedians, singers and artists.

Andrés Hurtado gave Manolo Rojas money for Monique Pardo. (Photo: Instagram)

ANDRÉS HURTADO TELLS DETAILS OF HIS MEETING WITH PEDRO

Andrés Hurtado pointed out that Pedro Castillo received him at the Government Palace to discuss the health of children with cancer. According to the television host, the president cannot receive the children because he does not want it to be used as a political attack on the eve of a new presidential vacancy debate.

“(Castillo) He didn't give me the appointment yet, because logically the country is moved by the issue of vacancy; but children can't wait. This goes further, it is a very profound issue, it is a cancer issue because there are no medicines for these children. So I had to wait for all this reverend crap to pass, this whole president thing with all these people,” he said.

KEEP READING