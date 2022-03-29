Family members of Mauricio Leal will ask that no preagreement be endorsed that benefits Jhonier Leal

Due to alleged new irregularities detected in the case against Jhonier Leal, the confessed murderer of his mother, Marleny Hernández and his brother, stylist Mauricio Leal, the victims' lawyer will ask that the preagreement that exists between the criminal and the Attorney General's Office not be endorsed. The lawyer for the victims (relatives of the deceased), Elmer Montaña, assured that no relevant data would be taken into account, among which Jhonier should pay for the crime of torture.

It is worth mentioning that the pre-agreement will be presented to the 55th Judge of Knowledge of Bogotá on March 29 in the morning.

The confessed murderer signed a pre-agreement with the Prosecutor's Office which reduced his sentence by approximately 40%. This means that the man must pay a sentence of between 26 and 28 years in prison. In addition, he must pay a fine of 200 minimum wages, make a commitment not to continue to commit crimes and make an act of public pardon for the double crime.

It should be remembered that Jhonier was charged with aggravated homicide by kinship, for a state of helplessness and brutality, and for concealment, alteration or destruction of evidence. Both charges were accepted by the syndicate at the start of the hearings, so his sentence will be much less than stipulated by law.

The aunts of Mauricio Leal, sisters of Marleny Hernández, had already expressed their displeasure and displeasure at the preagreement. They say that the Prosecutor's Office would be giving a benefit that ignores the seriousness of a crime such as that committed by Jhonier.

While this situation is being defined, Jhonier will continue to be held in the bunker of the Attorney General's Office in Bogotá, where he has remained since January 19, when the preventive insurance measure was issued against him. The judge in charge of the case decided this taking into account the arguments and evidence presented by the delegate prosecutor during the indictment hearing.

“There are elements from which it can be inferred that Mr. Jhonier Rodolfo Leal Hernández can destroy, modify, direct, prevent and conceal, or even falsify, evidence. (...) It can be seen how the purpose of this situation is, or was, to achieve impunity for these criminal acts. the property left to him by his brother,” said the judge.

It is worth mentioning that this is not Jhonier's definitive place of detention. The Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec) is already aware of the situation and is managing a prison facility for the confessed murderer to pay his sentence. The options are limited, as it is not only finding a prison that meets the necessary security standards, but that has places, something difficult given the numbers of overcrowded prisons in the country.

KEEP READING: