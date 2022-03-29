CNDH issued recommendation in the case of José Manuel Del Río Virgen: it confirmed his arbitrary detention

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) issued a recommendation to the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Veracruz (FGEV) regarding the case of the former technical secretary of the Senate of the Republic, José Manuel Del Río Virgen, when it documented that there were various irregularities in his case such as arbitrary detention, wrongful imputation of facts, as well as violation of due process and due diligence.

“The CNDH documented that Del Rio Virgen was apprehended in Veracruz territory on December 22 by a group of eight people who pointed long guns at the vehicle and did not notify him in time of the reason for his arrest, in addition to being watched from Tuxtepec, Oaxaca, where he had gone for a walk with his family,” he said. the body headed by Rosario Piedra Ibarra.

He stressed that supervising judge Francisco Reyes Contreras linked him to the trial for the murder of René Tovar, candidate for mayor of Cazones de Herrera, on election day on June 6, 2021, but the CNDH accredited that the local justice authority reported that the arrest warrant was requested after investigations conducted from June 19 to December 9, 2021, provided “new evidence” against him for probable involvement in the homicide.

The CNDH stressed that these “new items of evidence” were only extensions of witness statements, which were rendered on October 20, 2021, but between the date of those testimonies and the request for the arrest warrant, Del Rio Virgen was not summoned to appear.

He stressed that the State authorities did not make an objective assessment of the alleged evidence, “at no time does the participation of José Manuel del Río Virgen in the commission of a crime arise, resulting in a flagrant misattribution of facts.”

“Its action violated the right of access to justice in its mode of justice, by carrying out a poor evaluation of evidence, dismissing the truth of the facts and seeking to create a parallel variant of reality by abusing its powers and the exercise of power,” emphasized the rights body humans.

The Commission also highlighted the violation of the human rights of persons traveling with Del Rio Virgen, including a minor, who also requires reparation for the damage.

That is why in its recommendation addressed to the Veracruz Public Prosecutor's Office and its head, Verónica Hernández Giadáns, the CNDH requests that the damage to José Manuel del Río Virgen and those who witnessed and suffered his arbitrary detention be repaired, with fair and adequate compensation, so they must be registered in the State Registry of Victims.

On March 11, Ricardo Monreal, the president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Senate and leader of the Morena bench in the Upper House, Ricardo Monreal, celebrated the protection that his adviser, José Manuel del Río, obtained, since - he assured - it was “confirmed” that there was a “machination of a crime” on the part of the government of Veracruz, which heads Cuitláhuac García, also emanating from Morena.

“It is regrettable and painful that the State Prosecutor's Office focuses its energy and institutional efforts on the machination of crimes, for questionable purposes,” said Monreal Ávila in a position.

Ricardo Monreal pointed out that the FGE of Veracruz works under slogan in the case of José Manuel del Río Virgen (Photo: Reuters)

The case has shaken Mexican politics since the end of December, when the Veracruz Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of José Manuel Del Rio, former deputy and current technical secretary of Jucopo, for the murder of Remigio René Tovar, candidate in 2021 for mayor of the municipality of Cazones de Herrera by the Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) party.

While part of Morena, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's party, supported the arguments of Ricardo Monreal, who is seeking to run for president in 2024, another faction supported Cuitlahuac Garcia, including Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico City's chief of government and also presidential member.

