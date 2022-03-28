Oscar 2022: this is how Eugenio Derbez reacted after the award for best film for “Coda”

2019 Kids Choice Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 23, 2019 – Actor Eugenio Derbez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Eugenio Derbez, a Mexican actor, screenwriter and producer who has taken a very important place in the Hollywood film industry, released an exciting tweet in the middle of the celebration of his triumph at the most recent Oscars 2022.

Visibly happy with the victory, he uploaded to social networks the video of the moment when Lady Gaga and Liza Minelli presented the category of best film, who revealed, after the opening of the envelope, that it was nothing less than CODA, the film where he participated.

“Long live Mexico!!! , tonight the winner was inclusion. Long live the art of cinema. CODA has shown that you can always make history, even without big names or budget, but putting all your heart into it,” were the words he wrote in the next publication.

But it is not the first major award they have received. On the night of February 27, the Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) were held from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. There Eugenio Derbez made history by winning his first SAG award thanks to his participation in the film CODA (2021).

The Mexican actor, along with his teammates Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant, won their first joint SAG award in the category of best cast in a film, thanks to their participation in the film directed by Sian Heder.

CODA is an English-language adaptation of the 2014 French film The Bélier Family, directed by Éric Lartigau. Although Derbez is proud of the role he played in that production, he did not expect to be nominated for his role in the film, however, he is proud to have been part of this great project that has already won awards at other international film festivals.

In this film, which won the Oscar for Best Film, the 60-year-old actor plays Bernardo Villalobos (Mr. V), a talented music teacher who plays the piano and motivates his student Ruby Ross, who is the daughter of deaf and dumb parents, to fulfill her dream of being a singer.

