Oscar 2022: who are the directors nominated for the gala and where to watch their films?

The 2022 Oscar celebration is just a few hours away and more than one is getting ready to broadcast with a special marathon of the films nominated for the biggest ceremony in Hollywood. Who competes in the Best Director category? Here is a review of all the candidates to take the statuette this year and where we can see their productions.

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

This coming-of-age and coming-of-age comedy-drama follows a child living his childhood during the conflict in Belfast, Northern Ireland, during the 1960s. According to Branagh, the story is partly based on his own childhood experiences and qualifies it as his most personal work to date. The young actor Jude Hill makes his film debut in the role of Buddy, and is accompanied by Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Colin Morgan. It can be seen on the Mubi platform.

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Two brothers own a huge ranch, although they have very different roles because of how they reflect their image towards the community. One makes enemies with the other when he reveals that he plans to marry a widowed woman and mother of a teenager, so he will begin to make life impossible for this family when they move into his house. The cast consists of Benedict Cumberbatch Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, and was directed by Campion (the only woman in this category at the 2022 Oscars). Available on Netflix.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

This Japanese film was based on a short story that the famous writer Haruki Murakami included in his collection of short stories entitled Men Without Women. Hamaguchi takes this story to the cinema and focuses on the adventures of theatrical director Yūsuke Kafuku to release the play Uncle Vania in Hiroshima, while he mourns the death of his wife, Oto. Without a doubt, this film proposal is one of the favorites to win the award, as it has had a brilliant reception throughout the awards season. Currently, it is not available on any streaming platform and can only be seen in cinemas.

For now, “Drive My Car” can be seen in movie theaters. (Bitters End)

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

The acclaimed Oscar-winning filmmaker directs the second film version of the classic Broadway play that premiered in 1957. “Two teenagers from different ethnic backgrounds fall in love in New York City in the 1950s. New version of the legendary musical West Side Story about the confrontation between two New York street gangs, an adaptation of a famous Broadway play,” the synopsis notes. To watch on Disney+.

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

The American director is among the possible winners of the Oscar for Best Director at the next edition of the Oscars. Along with a remarkable cast (Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie), he presents the love story of Alana Kane and Dary Valentine, two age-differentiated young people who begin to live the first stages of a romance in the San Fernando Valley, California, in 1973. The romantic comedy hit movie theaters in Latin America this year, but it is not yet available to watch digitally.

Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman bring to life the main characters of “Licorice Pizza”. (Universal Pictures)

