OECD highlights artificial intelligence implementation process in Colombia

For the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), especially to streamline processes within public sector units, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) highlighted Colombia. In a report published on March 27 by the international group, the country is identified as a benchmark for this technology, since it has promoted the establishment of legal and ethical frameworks, automated decision-making, the promotion of impartiality and security in the public sector.

It was noted that in this report, Colombia shares the first places of exaltation with countries such as Chile, Mexico and Uruguay. They were followed by Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica and Peru, according to each category.

In addition, the country was recognized as a regional leader for promoting accountability in the public sector and the creation of multidisciplinary teams that contribute to AI initiatives.

The report recalls that Colombia was the first country to publish the regulations to receive comments and thus seek to consolidate the principles for the implementation of tools in the public and private sectors. The government says that aspects such as transparency, privacy, human control, security, accountability, non-discrimination, and inclusion were taken into account for this.

In addition, management was rescued at the country level to form the Mission of Experts in Artificial Intelligence (AI). This is a multi-stakeholder group made up of ten national and international experts, which meets regularly to assess the different dimensions of AI in the country. In addition, its management also focuses on giving concrete recommendations in the short, medium and long term.

It is worth mentioning that, in Colombia, these processes are led by the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic and by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies (MinTIC). It also has the support of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the World Bank.

Thus, the news was celebrated by the Government, which assured that this exaltation is a recognition of the work and talent that exists in the country in the technology sector. In addition, it was promised to continue working to improve this industry.

It should be noted that this recognition by the OECD for the implementation of artificial intelligence is in addition to the congratulation that the same entity made to the country's education sector. On March 24, international representatives of the organization called the management “successful and effective”, since it managed to support its processes in digital media.

It was detailed that during this time the relevant skills in the labor market have been strengthened to train children and young people in machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, source code programming, creative industries and digital animation. In addition, courses on integrated services and relational databases were offered.

KEEP READING: