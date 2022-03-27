Mónica Cabrejos reveals that she was sexually abused: “In Peru, rape is the easiest thing that can exist”

During an interview with Beto Ortiz, Mónica Cabrejos revealed that she was a victim of rape in 2020, when many Peruvians were still confined by COVID-19. The host of Al Sexto Día pointed out that the perpetrator of this crime was a person she had known for several years and did not respect the friendship they had.

Although she did not prefer not to reveal the identity of her attacker, she explained that she is a person linked to the world of modeling and football, so many presume that it is Ronald Baroni. “It takes me more or less 6 years (Public figure?) Yes, a sports journalist, for many years linked to the world of modeling, he has been a footballer”, he narrated in Beto a Saber.

According to her testimony, the man invited her to celebrate her 45th birthday at his home located in Asia. She had no problem going, but warned her before that they would not have sex, to which he agreed.

“ He invited me to spend my birthday at a house in Asia. We went and as a grown woman the first thing I said was: 'Accepting your invitation is not synonymous with me going to sleep with you, ' ” she said.

According to the TV host, they spent several hours at the beach house sharing some drinks, while she made it clear that they would have nothing; however, when she took the second bottle of wine, she began to feel bad.

“I woke up naked, covered, his clothes were under my bed (...) At that moment I knew that he had drugged me (...) He told me 'Who's going to rape you, you're a 45-year-old woman, please. I'm a smurk, I don't want scandals'. He got violent ,” he said.

HE TELLS EVERYTHING IN HIS NEW BOOK

Mónica Cabrejos recounts everything she experienced that night in her book “Public Woman”. She hopes that when she tells her truth she will not be judged for having made the decision to go to a friend's house, indicating that she made the decision to tell this story a year later to close this chapter.

“The only way to heal is to say it, regardless of whether they believe me or not. Since it happened to me I have received doubts and questions, whether I had the responsibility, whether I provoked it or if I am sure it happened, as if a woman at my age could not be sure what happened .”

FOR HER TO RAPE IN PERU IS VERY EASY

In her book she points out that raping in Peru is very easy, especially if you are an older woman, since almost no one has believed her, besides that there are drugs that leave no trace on the metabolism after 12 hours.

“ In Peru, rape is the easiest thing that can exist, the most affordable and cheapest. Proving rape on an adult woman is the hardest thing. It's not enough for me to say so. “Viola easy” is a drug that leaves no trace, it is metabolized in less than 12 hours; that is, when you wake up from rape there is no drug in your body and you don't have a way to prove it,” he added.

