Who was Joceline Quintana, the beauty queen victim of feminicide in Aguascalientes

Joceline Quintana Guardado was 19 years old and was studying at the British University in the state of Aguascalientes. The young woman was the victim of femicide on March 24 after a robbery of no more than 3,000 pesos, an amount she was helping to gather for the upcoming ejidal festivities of Santa María de Gallardo, a demarcation east of Los Troncones and near La Dichosa.

It should be noted that in 2019, Joceline was crowned beauty queen of Santa Maria de Gallardo, so her femicide shocked her entire community; in addition, one of her relatives spoke to a local media outlet and described her as “a good girl”.

Joceline Quintana was much loved in her community Photo: Facebook/Ejidales Fiestas “Santa María de Gallardo”

The affection that all her neighbors had aroused deep solidarity, as the makeup artist Heidy Jiménez organized a collection to pay the funeral expenses of the beauty queen: “Whoever likes to support is left this account of heart we will thank you for information at 4493467999 in the name of Carmen Quintana Jimenez Tia de Joceline SHARE”, wrote the stylist on her Facebook account.

Through a statement on its Facebook page, the British University of Aguascalientes regretted the violent acts against its student and joined the call for justice, also sending condolences to the young woman's relatives and loved ones. On the other hand, the Aguascalientes Feminist Collective called two mobilizations to protest the feminicide of the beauty queen and seek that the authorities resolve the case.

This was the statement shared by his educational institution (Photo: Facebook/UniversityBritanicaMX)

According to various local media, people attending one of the mobilizations blocked Highway 25, with the warning that they will escalate their disagreement if the authorities do not solve the crime and do not guarantee the protection of the community.

According to reports, the young woman's body was found by one of her neighbors at the door of her house; it was around 10:30am that the resident of this community saw her on the floor and with obvious signs of violence, so she immediately warned of the attack.

This was the demonstration for the beauty queen (Photo: Twitter/ @ElOjodeAgs)

People in attendance blocked the road to protest (Photo: Twitter/ @ElOjodeAgs)

According to the head of the Attorney General of Aguascalientes, Jesús Figueroa Ortega, this agency has already identified the person who would have killed the young woman in her own home, marked with the number 305 on Calle 26 de Noviembre.

“We already have knowledge of the person, we know that he was a person close to the victim's family... right now we don't have him as such a detainee... but we have him reachable to be able to execute the arrest warrant,” said Jesús Figueroa on March 25.

There is still no arrest warrant for the girl's alleged feminicide (Photo: Facebook/Joceline Quintana)

Apparently it would have been a friend of Joceline's who argued with her about the money and subsequently stabbed her to death, although they were not romantically involved but friendly, the young woman's case was classified as femicide because of the closeness between the alleged aggressor and the victim.

“A sharp weapon was used and there was also a victim-perpetrator relationship, there was no romantic relationship, but there was a friendly relationship,” explained the prosecutor's office during a press conference. Joceline's femicide occurred while she was preparing to attend college, her parents were working, and her younger brother was in high school.

The feminicide of the beauty queen shocked the community of Santa María de Gallardo (Photo: Facebook/Festivales-Ejidales-Santa-María-de-Gallardo)

The head of the Attorney General's Office of Aguascalientes also indicated that the process would begin immediately: “I think that in the same week we would have the initial hearing where we will charge him for the criminal type of femicide.”

The fact that the Public Prosecutor's Office of this state had already identified the probable aggressor without arresting him provoked the indignation of the population of Santa María de Gallardo, as they fear that the alleged femicide would run away.

This will be the meeting point for the March 27 mobilization (Photo: Facebook/La-Collectiva-Feminist-Aguascalientes)

This is why a second march was called, which will take place next Sunday, March 27 at 12:30pm, the meeting point will be the public transport stop La Dichosa in the community of Santa María de Gallardo, according to the Facebook page La Colectiva Feminista Aguascalientes.

On the other hand, the head of the prosecutor's office admitted that the situation of femicides in the State is delicate, since in just three months of 2022 five events have already been reported of the type of which four are in legal process, “this is a call for all authorities and family dynamics to be reported. let's analyze, make a critical judgment of how we are living together, how much violence is being the door to solving the conflicts that are being presented to us, our job as the Prosecutor's Office will be to investigate all the facts that arise,” he explained.

KEEP READING:























