These are the routes of Transmilenio to go to the Estéreo Picnic

After two years of forced silence, the Estéreo Picnic returns as is traditional, to the Briceño 18 Golf Club, located at the north exit of Bogotá at kilometer 19 via Tunja.

The festival will welcome thousands of music lovers who will vibrate with the performances of more than 90 artists, including Foo Fighters, The Strokes, The Libertines, Idles, The Drums, The Golden Pair, J Balvin, The San Jacinto Bagpipers, Ela Minus, among others.

However, in view of the fact that the Festival takes place outside Bogotá, attendees who decide to go by public transport must arrive at the North Portal and from there take an inter-municipal bus to the municipalities of Gachancipá, Tocancipá, Sesquilé or Suesca and pass through the Briceño 18 Golf Course.

These intermunicipal services can be taken within the North Portal or at the North Transport Terminal of Bogotá.

From Portal 80 to North Portal take route B10: Monday to Friday: 5:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

From the South Portal to the North Portal take route B12: Monday to Friday: 4:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

From the El Dorado portal to the North Portal take route B16 Monday through Friday 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

From the Portal La Américas to the North Portal take route B14 Monday through Friday: 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

From Portal 20 de Julio to North Portal take route B18 from Monday to Friday 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

From the Usme Portal to the North Portal take the route: B75 from Monday to Friday: 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

From the Portal Climb to the North Portal take the route: B50 Monday to Friday 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

From Portal 80 to North Portal take the B10: Saturday: 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

From the South Portal to the North Portal take the B12: Saturday: 4:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

From the El Dorado portal to the North Portal take route B16 from 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

From the Portal La Américas to the North Portal take route B14 Saturday: 5:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

From Portal 20 de Julio to the North Portal take route B18 from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

From the Usme Portal to the North Portal take route B75 Saturday: 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

From the Portal Climb to the North Portal (There is no direct route)

From Portal 80 to North Portal take B10 Sundays and Holidays: 6:30 AM to 8:00 PM

From the South Portal to the North Portal take the B12:4:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

From the El Dorado portal to the North Portal (There is no direct route)

From the Portal La Américas to the North Portal take route B14 Sunday 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

From Portal 20 de Julio to Portal Norte take the route (There is no direct route)

From the Usme Portal to the North Portal take route B75 from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

From the Portal Climb to the North Portal (There is no direct route)

Porta San Mateo to North Portal B44 Sundays and Holidays 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

