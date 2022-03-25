Kenya López Rabadán challenged AMLO to formalize invitation to AIFA after evidencing irregularities

Since its inauguration on Monday, March 21, Kenia López Rabadán, senator of the National Action Party (PAN), has become one of the main critics of this flagship project by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

For this reason, he visited the premises to highlight the irregularities, which was answered by the federal president himself during the morning press conference on 24 March, in which he invited the vice-coordinator of the blue and white in the Senate of the Republic to visit Santa's airport again Lucia.

“How I would like them to go to the control tower, I hope that they go, that they make arrangements there at the airport so that they go and see all the advanced technology (...) this weekend, I ask that they send them the invitation,” said López Obrador.

To this message, the PAN legislator responded through her social networks. In the shared video, he said that the Tabasqueño instructed Luis Cresencio Sandoval, head of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) to invite her to the AIFA control tower this weekend.

She then challenged him to make it formally so that they can meet and thus answer for all the “shortcomings and errors” that this airport has, which she herself has evidenced in previous days.

(Photo: Twitter/ @kenialopezr)

Social media users responded to López Rabadán and asked him for questions to ask, including one to find out the real cost of this work that led to the cancellation of the New Mexico International Airport (NAIM) due to take place in Texcoco, State of Mexico.

They also doubted the president's invitation, so they were interested in whether the meeting would be formalized or just waiting to be called by López Obrador to visit AIFA.

It should be recalled that in recent days, the panista decided to visit the facilities of this new airport one day after its opening. On that occasion, he documented, very much in his style, what the experience is like in the air terminal driven by the Fourth Transformation (Q4).

Through her social networks, last Tuesday, March 22, the albiazul legislator criticized the budget dedicated to the construction of the “new whim of AMLO”, the cost of transportation to be able to reach it and what could have been done with the resources allocated to it.

“So my journey to go to AIFA. I will tell you in this thread everything that happens in AMLO's new whim. How much was spent at the airport and what could we Mexicans have had if with that money I had thought of helping the people of Mexico,” he said.

The panista visited AIFA one day after its inauguration and highlighted some irregularities in a video (Photo: Karina Hernández/Infobae)

Another criticized aspect was accessibility, since he pointed out that in order to arrive he would necessarily have to order a taxi per application that would cost between 600 and 700 pesos, although the government itself revealed the most important routes by public transport, which do not exceed 200 pesos.

López Rabadán also replied the words of Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI) and detailed that out of 1,233 contracts reviewed, 78% were granted by restricted invitation, while the remaining 22 per cent were by award.

On the same day of the opening, the organization denounced that at least 10 newly created companies were awarded contracts to participate in the project of up to 1,572 million pesos .

In addition, they noted that one of the suppliers, allegedly linked to a “shell company” accused of laundering money in Venezuela, was responsible for selling steel for a cost of 184 million pesos.

