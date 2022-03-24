Where he was and how they arrested the third suspect for the crime of former Puma Aramburu: what role he would have played

The crime of Federico Martin Aramburu is one of the main focuses of sports media in France. After the identities of the three suspects in the murder were released, security forces arrested all the defendants to try to clarify the case. The last to fall was Romain Bouvier, who was found by the Nantes Police a few hours after the other defendant was arrested in Hungary's border with Ukraine.

This 30-year-old man will be investigated, along with the other detainee identified as Loïk Le Priol, for having been one of the alleged shooters who attacked the former Argentine rugby in the middle of Boulevard Saint-Germain, an exclusive area of Paris early Saturday. Bouvier and Le Priol had allegedly moved in a jeep driven by Lison, a 24-year-old girl, who is also accused of “complicity in murder” and has already been placed in pre-trial detention.

This Wednesday, March 23, sources close to the case confirmed to the AFP agency that the man had been found by the Nantes Investigation and Intervention Brigade (BRI) in the French department of Sarthe (west of the country). A day later, in the meantime, the local press revealed some details of his arrest. According to Le Parisien, the man “corpulent, almost bald and with a black beard”, as described by the authorities, also belonged to the sector of the far right French. At first, the individual, who was arrested around noon on the street, had been seen the day before while paying for a hotel room in the commune of Solesmes.

However, when the Nantes research and intervention brigade came to the scene, he was no longer there. The next day, the Paris crime squad managed to capture him by finding him sitting in a bank “after extracting money from an ATM”.

The officers then transferred him to the judicial facilities in Paris, where he was taken into custody and where he must testify for the next 48 hours. Like his colleague Loik Le Priol, Bouvier is being accused of being an accomplice and perpetrator of the event in question.

The French digital newspaper Mediapart explained that the two men frequented for several years a circle that brought together activists from the National Youth Front and the GUD (Union Defense Group), a union of French far-right students. It is worth noting that both had to appear in court in June for another case in which they are being prosecuted for “aggravated violence” in 2015 against a former president of the far-right group.

In October of that year, Le Priol, Bouvier, and three other members of the GUD were accused of violently beating and humiliating a former union leader, forcing him to strip.

The authorities have already found the capture of the three involved

On Saturday night, at the bridge of the Soul and behind the wheel of a Fiat 500, Lison, a young 24-year-old third-year nutrition student, was arrested. Investigators claim that it was she who was driving the vehicle in which the two men who shot the bronze medalist at the 2007 Rugby World Cup were riding.

“I told the boys to leave. I didn't want it to happen like this. I acted by instinct and out of love,” the woman declared, in tears, before the judge of liberation and detention. The accused of “complicity to murder” is being held in pre-trial detention in Versailles. “I told the boys not to fight. I'm so angry and sad for the victim,” she added. However, judicial sources said that he refused to provide investigators with access codes to his cell phone and computer equipment.

Loïk Le Priol, for his part, was in the border town of Zahony, in a sector where the boundaries of Hungary, Slovakia and Ukraine cross. “The foreigner told the police that he had military training and would have gone to Ukraine to fight,” said the Hungarian police. The man was arrested more than 72 hours after the incident some 1800 kilometers from that French city.

