Juan Pablo Medina posed for the first time with his prosthesis: “I'm relearning”

After 8 months since one of his legs was amputated due to complications in his health resulting from a heart attack, Juan Pablo Medina posed, for the first time, with his prosthesis. The actor has led the recovery process and thanked him for the unconditional support he has received from his loved ones.

It was in mid-2021 when show business shook after learning about the state of health of the distinguished actor who has excelled in the national industry in projects such as Soy tu fan, La casa de las flores, dad wanted, Guadalupe Reyes, The club of the idealists, Love of my loves, Thirty, single and fantastic, among many more.

Since that time, both the interpreter and his relatives had remained out of the situation and only some details such as the amputation of his limb due to thrombosis transcended. After months in recovery, Medina gave an interview for GQ magazine, where she opened her heart to tell about her recovery experience.

Cover of GQ Mexico magazine taken up by the actor on his Instagram account. (Screenshot: juan:pablomedina/Instagram)

To begin with, Juan Pablo Medina shared that his rehabilitation began since he made the difficult decision to lose a leg to save his life, because as soon as he notified the medical staff, he had contact with a psychiatrist who helped him through the situation and it would have been thanks to the talks that he maintained that he was able to take the amputation from another perspective.

“We started talking about the decision before the medical intervention was done and that made all the difference. It is necessary to understand it and that specialists support you. It's a terrible thing, but I could count on that help. I have never taken therapy in my life and now I am determined not to give it up for nothing,” he said for that medium.

After the surgical intervention, Medina developed insomnia that gradually dissipated with rest medical attention. The next step was to find a prosthesis suitable for his needs and for this he had the help of his girlfriend Paulina Davila and his communication agent. The situation caused him concern because he didn't know what his life would be like with this new support tool.

A few days ago, she shared with her friends and colleagues during Marimar Vega's wedding. (Photo: Instagram/ @matimarvega)

“When they told me I was going to be amputated, the first thing that came to mind is that my life, as I was carrying it, was over. That's when you wonder what you're going to do and what the change will be like. What I wanted was just to live and from there I started thinking positively,” he said.

Finally, the actor confessed that the adaptation and rehabilitation process has been slower than he expected, but he is confident that with dedication and patience he will be able to resume his personal and professional plans. He also acknowledged that during the last few months he has gone through ups and downs, but thanks to the support of his loved ones and a person who went through a similar situation has made progress.

“At the moment my recovery is going very well. I thought that in chinga I would walk with the prosthesis, but I don't. I'm relearning,” he added.

The actor posed with some of his closest friends (Photo: temporary Instagram stories/ @paulinada_)

Juan Pablo Medina invited his Instagram followers to read his life experience with a post where he took up the cover he made for the magazine. In the image taken by Ram Martínez, he can be seen lying on the grass with his pet and wearing his prosthesis. What stood out most was his bright smile.

“Happy to share this episode with you in my life. I am very grateful to all of you for your support and good vibes, here I tell you a little about what this process has been, from now on we are going with everything clear that yes!!” , he wrote.

Shamelessly, the comment box was filled with flattery, messages of affection and good wishes for his speedy recovery. Among the reactions were María León, Andrea Legarreta, Sandra Echeverria, Camila Sodi, Aislinn Derbez, Erick Elias, among others.

KEEP READING: