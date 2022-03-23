Qatar Qualifiers 2022LIVE: Schedule and TV channels of qualifiers date 17

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: This Thursday, March 24, will be held on the 17th and penultimate date of the qualifiers that will decide the two direct spots and the World Cup repechage. Here are the schedules and TV channels of the five matches of the day.

Four South American teams play their chances to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup: Ecuador, Uruguay, Peru, Chile and Colombia, with less or greater difficulty they need to confirm their direct quota, secure or repechage or strike the blow to get between third and fourth place in the standings and secure a direct quota; or secure fifth place to play in the World Cup repechage.

FIFA ordered that all matches of the teams that mathematically maintain aspirations to go to the World Cup be played on the same day and simultaneously, in order to give it transparency and maintain the spirit of competition.

The match Peru vs Uruguay will be played in Montevideo and could decide the direct qualification of La Celeste if it wins or force a definition on the last date if the White and Red does not lose.

Ecuador vs Paraguay is the match that could confirm one of the two direct places to the World Cup in the 'Tri' that is enough for him to not lose as a visitor in Ciudad del Este to ensure from third place his qualification against the Guaraní team that no longer has a choice.

Brazil vs Chile, played at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, will be a challenge for the 'Roja if wants to get into the fight for at least fifth place in the repechage. In addition, taking into account that he will close the qualifying round against Uruguay in Santiago.

Colombia vs Bolivia in Barranquilla will be a life-and-death duel for coffee growers. Only one win would keep him with chances to come back from seventh place in the qualifiers table. It also expects the combination of other results that will leave it with options for the last date.

Argentina vs Venezuela face each other from opposite positions and to complete the fixture of the Playoffs. The albiceleste team is already qualified for the World Cup and the eliminated 'Vinotinto' march in last place in the standings.

FIXTURE OF DATE 17 OF THE QATAR 2022 QUALIFIERS

Thursday, March 24

Uruguay vs Peru (Montevideo Centenario Stadium)

Colombia vs Bolivia (Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla)

Brazil vs Chile (Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro)

Paraguay vs Ecuador (Antonio Aranda Stadium in Ciudad del Este)

Friday, 25 March

Argentina vs Venezuela (Monumental Stadium of Buenos Aires)

SCHEDULE OF THE PLAYOFFS MATCHES

(Local time by countries)

Mexico: 5:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m.)

Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m.)

Bolivia, Venezuela and the United States: 7:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m.)

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m.)

Spain: 12:30 a.m. (the next day) (00:30 hours)

Qatar 2022Qualifiers LIVE: Schedule and TV channels of the 17th qualifiers (Photo: Movistar Deportes)

TV CHANNELS FROM PERU TO WATCH MATCHES BY PLAYOFFS

Thursday, March 24

Channel TV: Movistar TV - Movistar Deportes channel 3 | channel 703 HD

Colombia vs Bolivia

Channel TV: Movistar TV - Goal Peru channel 14 | channel 714 HD

Brazil vs Chile

Canal TV: Movistar TV - Plus TV canal 6 | canal 706 HD

Paraguay vs Ecuador

Channel TV: Movistar TV - Events TV channel 11 | channel 711 HD

Friday, 25 March

Argentina vs Venezuela

Channel TV: Movistar TV - Movistar Deportes channel 3 | channel 703 HD

TV CHANNEL TO WATCH MATCHES FOR QUALIFIERS QATAR 2022

Thursday, March 24

Uruguay vs Peru

Channel TV: Movistar Deportes and America TV (Peru) | VTV (Uruguay)

Colombia vs Bolivia

Canal TV: Caracol TV (Colombia) | Tigo Sports (Bolivia)

Brazil vs Chile

Channel TV: SportV, Canais Globo and Now Net from Claro (Brazil) TNT Sports and TNT Sports Go (Chile)

Paraguay vs Ecuador

Channel TV: Tigo Sports (Paraguay) The Football Channel-ECDF (Ecuador).

Friday, 25 March

Argentina vs Venezuela

Channel TV: Public TV and TyC Sports (Argentina) | TLT (Venezuela)

PLAYOFFS STANDINGS

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers Leaderboard Pre-Date 17

POSITION | COUNTRY | POINTS | GOAL DIFFERENCE

1. Brazil | 39 (+27 DG)

2. Argentina | 35 (+16 DG)

3. Ecuador | 25 (+10 DG)

4. Uruguay | 22 (-3 DG)

5. Peru | 16 21 (-4 DG)

6. Chile | 19 (-1 DG)

7. Colombia | 17 (-3 DG)

8. Bolivia | 15 (-12 DG)

9. Paraguay | 13 (-14 DG)

10. Venezuela | 10 (-16 DG)

FIXTURE OF DATE 18 OF THE QATAR 2022 QUALIFIERS

Peru vs Paraguay (Lima National Stadium)

Ecuador vs Argentina (Monumental Stadium of Guayaquil)

Bolivia vs Brazil (Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz)

Chile vs Uruguay (San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago)

Venezuela vs Colombia (Cachamay Stadium in Puerto Ordaz)

