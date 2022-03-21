Weekly Horoscope: Predictions for March 21-26, 2022

This week there are many lunar changes and according to astrology this would affect people's behavior. The influence of the moon, depending on which sign reigns will make people more susceptible and in other cases will bring good omens. If you want to know how your zodiac sign will fare, Below we show it to you.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries is officially your time, it's your season. Today more than ever you feel that you can conquer the world and we know that it has not been easy these past few months, as your priorities have changed. But there's no doubt that the work you did last season is finally paying off. If you have finished one project, be prepared that another one is coming. Try to enjoy the last moments of peace now before things go crazy next week.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Unlike some of the other zodiac signs, the season of Aries tends to wear you out. Creativity and expression give you a grounding energy and is much needed. It's important to keep that slow and steady pace this week. There is going to be pressure this week, but you will be able to handle it and you will want to lean more than ever in your daily work.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

You've been running non-stop for the past few weeks. Home and relations with friends will be present. Just make sure you don't stretch too far this week and be more considerate of your words, think before you speak.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Last week was emotional for you, Cancer. It's time to stop showing your gifts in unsatisfactory relationships and invest in yourself. There are some deep feelings in the middle of communication, so, there may be some intense conversations that made you feel like they weren't listening to you or didn't understand you. You may feel pressure to make decisions, but it's best to take some time and analyze. Only after identifying the next steps you want to take in your relationship will you be able to make significant progress.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

There's something about Aries season that makes you feel alive, Leo. The sun will illuminate you and you will enjoy adventure and knowledge this month, giving way to restless energy. However, you may also feel apprehensive when it comes to making important decisions. Use this break to plan the details of your next big adventure, sign up for that online class, or plan a trip to see old friends. The first step towards a new beginning is to take action.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

You might feel a little invisible this month, Virgo . New beginnings are born here and probably an improved version of you. You have been considering some major changes in your life and it is possible that things will set in motion. Focus on embracing your mystery, secrets and seduction this month. Don't let any bubbly feelings of insecurity stop you from introducing your new self to the world.

Libra (September 23 - October 21)

Aries season is all about serious relationships, Libra. Something about you is attracting like-minded people and opportunities this month . However, be on the lookout for situations or people that seem too good to be true. You'll be more susceptible to lies and don't feel bad if you need to create or reinforce emotional boundaries in your close relationships.

Scorpio (October 22 to November 21)

There's something about Aries season that turns you on, Scorpio. The last few months have given way to many new opportunities and people in her life. Routine or health? , it's time to assess where you want to focus your energy. Don't get so bogged down in the hustle mindset, to the point of forgetting to take some time for yourself this week. Good things take time and you can't rush success.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Are you ready to have fun, Sagittarius? You've been going through a lot of personal growth and reflection lately . Creativity and romance will be present this year. The spring equinox will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to get in touch with your sweet side. From a romantic point of view, this could be the four most important weeks you'll have in 2022. Keep your plans and social calendar open, you never know who might show up.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Home is where the heart is, Capricorn. You've been taking advantage of your spiritual side and that's good. Focus on studying this week and find your center. Aries season will bring an extra focus to your home life and personal relationships this month, meaning that the energy you normally invest in your career will need to shift towards your relationships. Embrace your softer side and learn to communicate your most personal spiritual thoughts this month.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

You have something to say, Aquarius. The season of Aries lights up your third house of communication, giving you an especially active mind and social life . You may find yourself dreaming of new ideas or projects that allow you to share your thoughts with others. And while you may feel a bit of rejection, it's crucial to maintain your opinions and ideas. Your perspective is unique and worth sharing with the world; just make sure you avoid small dramas and focus on getting your message across.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

With the season of Pisces finally ending, the routine returns for you, Pisces. Aries season is shifting the focus to your values and finances. Next week is the time to get back to your routine and start planning your next move . On an emotional and personal level, there will be new beginnings and important changes in your career or income streams. Remember, the best things in life take work, so stay humble and look for the job of your dreams.

