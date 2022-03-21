Today No Circula Program: Monday, March 21 at CDMX and Edomex

This Monday, March 21, 2022, the drivers who must follow the Hoy No Circula program are those who have a vehicle with yellow rubber and finished plates 5 and 6, as well as verification hologram 1 and 2.

The restriction will apply from 05:00 on Monday and until 22:00 hours in the Metropolitan Area of the Valley of Mexico, as indicated by the regulations endorsed by the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAme).

In this regard, they will have to be stationed from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the 16 mayors that make up Mexico City and only 18 municipalities in the State of Mexico (Atizapán de Zaragoza, Coacalco de Berriozábal, Cuautitlán, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Chalco, Chicoloapan, Chimalhuacán, Ecatepec de Morelos, Huixquilululi Can, Ixtapaluca, La Paz, Naucalpan de Juarez, Nezahualcoyotl, Nicolas Romero, Tecámac, Tlalnepantla de Baz, Tultitlan and Chalco Valley).

Vehicles with double zero, zero, electric and hybrid hologram do not participate in the program.

Mobile sources or vehicles registered abroad or States other than Mexico City and the State of Mexico, or which do not carry the verification hologram, are restricted from circulation on weekdays and every Saturday regardless of their last numeric digit, from 05:00 to 22:00 hours; as well as , on a morning schedule from Monday to Friday from 05:00 to 11:00.

The No Circulation Today Program does not apply to cars with disability license plates, emergency and funeral services, as well as public transportation.

Suspension of the Environmental Authority Program

issue the notice suspending the application of Hoy No Circula, on holidays, non-working days, mandatory rest days or in holiday seasons, taking into account that air quality does not create a risk to the health of the population, which will be determined by an analysis of weather conditions, monitoring air quality and the concentration of pollutant emissions in the Federal District or Megalopolitan Area.

Sanctions

Vehicles and drivers driving on roads and streets in Mexico City who violate the measures provided for in this Program, shall be entitled to the sanctions established in the Regulations of the Environmental Law of Mexico City on Vehicle Verification; as well as, in the Metropolitan Traffic Regulations or the one that replaces it and other applicable provisions, without prejudice to their being removed from circulation and sent to the vehicle warehouse, where they must remain until the corresponding fine is paid and in the case of vehicles stopped during Environmental Contingency, it will also be necessary to wait for it to conclude.

Verification Schedule 2022

Both Mexico City and the State of Mexico have to check cars twice a year and the date to do so depends on the finishing of the plates and the rubberizing.

January and February: plates with 5 and 6 finishes (yellow gummed).February and March: plates with ending 7 and 8 (pink gummed).March and April: plates with 3 and 4 finishes (red gummed).April and May: plates with finishing 1 and 2 (red gummed);May and June: plates with ending 9 and 0 (blue gummed).July and August: plates with 5 and 6 finishes (yellow gummed).August and September: plates with finish 7 and 8 (pink gummed).September and October: plates with 3 and 4 finishes (red gummed).October and November: plates with finishing 1 and 2 (green gummed);November and December: plates with finishing 9 and 0 (blue gummed).

