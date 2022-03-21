League Cup: the date of the classics continues with the Defensa duels against Arsenal and Argentinos against Vélez

The date of the League Cup classics continues this Monday with two matches that will face Defensa y Justicia against Arsenal in Florencio Varela and in the second round, Argentinos Juniors against Velez, in La Paternal. These are the details of these matches on the seventh day of the tournament.

Defense and Justice - Arsenal

Defensa y Justicia will receive Arsenal on Monday in search of his fifth straight win to continue at the top of Zone A of the Professional League Cup. The match for date 7 will be played from 19.15 at the Néstor “Tito” Tomaghello stadium, with refereeing by Nicolás Lamolina and broadcast by TNT Sports.

Sebastián Beccacece's team beat Argentinos Juniors 1-0 with an agonizing goal from Tomás Galvan and scored their fourth win in a row that left them at the top of Zone A alongside River Plate.

After the victory of Racing Club and the draw for Union, Defensa needs to add another victory to stay in the lead.

Arsenal, for his part, will try to recover since last week he was eliminated by penalties from the 32nd finals of the Argentine Cup against Chaco For Ever and reached the four games without wins and is eleventh (among 14 teams) in Zone 2.

The Falcon is clear and will repeat the team for the third consecutive date. The squad of Florencio Varela, the current runner-up in Argentine football, will look for another win that will allow him to become the absolute leader of Zone 1.

On the side of the Viaduct ensemble, Leonardo Madelón would use the basis of the formation that drew against Velez Sarsfield without goals on the last day.

Probable formations

Defense and Justice: Ezequiel Unsain; Nicolas Tripichio, Adonis Frias, Nazareno Colombo and Alexis Soto; Kevin Gutierrez and Raúl Loaiza; Francisco Pizzini, Walter Bou and Carlos Rotondi; Miguel Merentiel. DT: Sebastian Beccacece.

Arsenal: Alejandro Medina; Cristian Chimino, Gonzalo Goñi, Lucas Suarez and Damian Perez; Facundo Kruspzky, Mauro Pitton, Dardo Miloc and Joaquín Ibanez; Alexander Diaz and Francisco Apaolaza. DT: Leonardo Madelon.

Referee: Nicolás Lamolina.

Stadium: Defense and Justice.

Hora: 19:15.

TV: TNT Sports.

Argentinians - Velez

In the second round of this day, Argentinos Juniors and Vélez Sarsfield will face each other in La Paternal in search of the same goal: to return to victory in the Professional League Cup. The match will be played at 21.30 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, with Fernando Rapallini as the referee, and will be televised on Fox Sports Premium.

El Bicho has four rounds without winning in Zone 1 with two draws and two defeats, the last 1-0 at home against Defense and Justice. In the middle, Gabriel Milito's team won a Copa Argentina win against Olimpo, but in the League Cup it is in debt where it ranks eighth in its group.

The captain and defender of Argentinos, Miguel Torrén, will remain on leave due to trauma to the right iliac crest.

For its part, the Fortin comes from two draws in a row: 1-1 against Estudiantes de La Plata and 0-0 against Arsenal with a poor performance and remains last in Zone 2.

Mauricio Pellegrino, coach of Velez, will be able to count on Uruguayans Matias De los Santos and Sebastián Sosa Sánchez, who recovered from their respective injuries.

In addition, midfielder Santiago Cáseres would start after entering the draw against Arsenal to replace Máximo Perrone.

Probable formations

Argentinian Juniors: Federico Lanzilotta; Kevin Mac Allister, Pablo Minissale and Lucas Villalba; Fausto Vera; Javier Cabrera, Gabriel Florentín, Gabriel Carabajal or Marcos Galarza and Mariano Bittolo; Nicolás Reniero and Gabriel Avalos. DT: Gabriel Milito.

Velez Sarsfield: Lucas Hoyos; Tomás Guidara, Lautaro Giannetti, Valentín Gomez or Matias De los Santos and Francisco Ortega; Nicolás Garayalde and Máximo Perrone or Santiago Cáseres; Luca Orellano, Lucas Pratto, Lucas Janson; Sebastián Sosa Sánchez. DT: Mauricio Pellegrino.

Referee: Fernando Rapallini.

Stadium: Argentinos Juniors

Hora: 21.30.

TV: Fox Sports Premium.

POSITIONS

With information from Telam

