New York Red Bulls to Host Columbus Crew SC for Week 4

After the victory of the previous day, the visiting team wants to maintain the enthusiasm of its supporters. The local needs to add up to three again after their defeat in the last game.

New York Red Bulls does not want to regret another fall: 0 to 1 ended their match against Minnesota United.

Columbus Crew SC arrives with a strong mood after beating Toronto FC 2-1. In the last few dates he won 1 win and 1 draw.

NY Red Bulls and Columbus will meet tomorrow at 15:08 (Argentina time). The match for week 4 of the United States - MLS 2022 will be played at the Red Bull Arena.

In their last 5 matches in the tournament they never drew. The home team won 2 wins and the visitor won 3 wins.

The referee appointed for the match is Joseph Dickerson.

New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew SC, depending on country

Argentina: 15:08pm

Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 1:08pm

Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 12:08pm

Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 11:08am

Venezuela: 2:08pm

Source of Note and Image: DataFactory