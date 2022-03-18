With Tigre-Platense as a highlight, the date of the classics begins: time, TV and formations of the three games of the day of the League Cup

Despite the fact that the bulk of the matches with the most emotional components due to the rivalry between the teams will be between Saturday and Sunday, this Friday the League Cup will present several proposals to start matchday seven, that of the classics. For pica, the most interesting will take place in Victoria, where Tigre will host Platense. But there will also be two other pairings in the continuation of the interzonal date of the contest: Aldosivi-Patronato, in Mar del Plata, and Barracas Central-Sarmiento, on the Huracán court.

ALDOSIVI-PATRONAGE:

Aldosivi and Patronato, face to face in Mar del Plata (@clubaldosivi)

In Mar del Plata there will be a final anticipated by the permanence: those led by Martín Palermo, who come from recovering from the fall against Barracas Central with a victory over Tigre, will defend their home against a Board of Trustees that arrives sweet after beating Platense in Vicente López.

El Tiburón will have the chance to place themselves in the qualifying zone for the quarterfinals of the League Cup, waiting for what happens to the other rivals in their area, if they add up to three. For his part, the Patron needs to reap points as soon as possible because he is a coloist in the average table and did not start the contest well at all (4 defeats and a draw).

Probable formations:

Stadium: Jose Maria Minella.

Hora: 16:00.

Referee: Jorge Baliño.

It will be televised: TNT Sports.





TIGRE-PLATENSE:

Tigre and Platense, face to face for honor

The one that will be played in Victoria will be a pairing with a classic scent. The Matador and the Squid have a historical rivalry and will put honour at stake. It will be another important meeting because of the average table.

Those led by Diego Martínez arrive after losing their undefeated match in Mar del Plata against Aldosivi, although his campaign in his return to Primera is more than acceptable: three draws and two victories place him in the entry zone to the quarterfinals of the League Cup.

The reality of Marron is different: after a brilliant start with two wins and a draw, Claudio Sponton's team won three consecutive defeats (Banfield, Union and Patronato) that made him deliberately drop in Zone A and the average table. He is looking for recovery in a complicated stronghold.

Probable formations:

Stadium: José Dellagiovanna

Hora: 19:15.

Referee: Yael Falcon Perez.

Televise: Public TV and ESPN.





CENTRAL-SARMIENTO BARRACKS:

Barracas Central won two out of two since the arrival of Alfredo Berti

Thinking about the table below and above, Guapo and Green will collide on Huracán court.

With the help of Alfredo Berti, who replaced Rodolfo De Paoli in technical driving, the Barrican team won two victories in two matches and is no longer a coloist in Zone B (it shares the last step with Lanús, Arsenal, Central Cordoba de Santiago del Estero and Vélez). After four consecutive falls, the triumphs against Aldosivi and Central in Rosario were water in the desert.

On the opposite side, Israel Damonte will try to resume the victorious path after the draw against Newell's in Junín. Sarmiento, who has barely recorded a loss to Platense so far in the competition, will climb to the top of Zone A if he wins today as a visitor.

Probable formations:

Stadium: Tomás Adolfo Ducó (local Barr.ACAS).

Hora: 21:30

Referee: Germán Delfino.

Will be televised: Fox Sports Premium.





