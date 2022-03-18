Thielen adjusts contract to vent Vikings payroll

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota, USA (AP) — Wide receiver Adam Thielen restructured his contract with the Minnesota Vikings to give the team space under the salary cap, his agency announced Friday, with an agreement guaranteeing him $18 million.

In a video posted on Twitter by the Institute for Athletes, his Minneapolis-based agency, Thielen sent a message to fans stating: “I don't think you guys can get rid of me yet. I feel super excited to return to purple to finally try to give a championship to this city that deserves it so much. Very excited about the leadership and everything that is being resolved in this organization.”

Thielen's previous contract affected the 2022 salary cap by more than $16.8 million, an amount that the Vikings managed to lower by reducing their base salary and extending the payment of their new hiring bonus.

After extending quarterback Kirk Cousins's contract for another year, retaining Thielen for at least another season makes sense. The two-time 31-year-old Pro Bowl missed four games with an ankle injury in 2021 and recorded 726 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Vikings also restructured the Harrison Smith safety contract this week to create space for the salary cap.