'The Box Challenge': Beta again surpasses its rivals and gets all the benefits

After facing a challenge that left the Alpha and Gamma teams without food, the leader of the purple team that previously won the prize for best group in the first cycle of the competition is looking for ways to get sustenance from the plants around his home, as hunger begins to press in one of the strongest competitors .

For his part, Ceta in the Beta house, found some entertainment moments prior to the competition that defined who got the full services, teaching his teammates how horses and cattle are linked in the eastern plains, where the team captain is from.

Tarzan from the Alpha team resorted to vegetable feeding with the plants around the group's house. Taken from Canal Caracol live.

For the members of the Gamma team, feelings begin to surface over some as Skirla recalled how difficult it has been to belong to the police for more than 18 years, of which 15 have been patrolling in the mountains, after having suffered the punishment of shaving their hair completely. In his story, he was accompanied by Leticiano, captain of the group, and there he spoke of the abandonment of the Amazon region by the State.

“I wanted to give everything for my Leticia, for the Amazonians... I don't have frustration, I have sadness to see the region as it is, very abandoned, I try to represent them in the best way and for so many years reach my own town feeling rejection,” said Leticiano.

Leticiano, from the Gamma team, recalled the plight of his homeland, Leticia, Amazonas, due to the abandonment he is in. Taken from Canal Caracol live.

For their part, the members of Omega just before the competition analyzed the strategy to win the full service prize and how they would sentence their opponents who gave them 3 sentence vests during the first cycle to go to the Death Challenge, leaving Father Torvic out.

This time the 'Judgment and Services Challenge' took place in the blue box, in which six challengers faced each other in an aquatic competition which was carried out as follows:

A test whose main objective was to score some balls in a basket that had to be carried out by relays, each of the challengers made a route that led them to the pool where they were waited by 3 obstacles to advance, when they came out of the water they found a climbing wall that had a ramp to continue in the competition.

When they descended from the ramp, they found a pool 2 meters deep and there they found a basket containing the balls they had to take to take back to the start of the track and score it, after that, they had to return to the starting point and give the next contestant the turn.

Judgment and Services Challenge, arena of competition. Taken from Canal Caracol live.

In the development of the challenge, there was a difficulty with Porto, one of the members of the Alpha team who at the moment of facing the two-meter-deep pool to get the ball out and continue her challenge, nerves took over her because of the fear she has of the water, so she had to ask for help from the lifeguards to be able to get out of this water point.

Porto, the Alpha team, faced one of their worst fears in the water when they almost drowned in the pool. Taken from Canal Caracol live.

After that, the test went smoothly and the first to get all the balls basked was Beta, who kept water, electricity and gas in his house to be able to make his stay more bearable in the second cycle of the competition. In addition, the responsibility of assigning sentencing vests to their opponents.

For this opportunity, they chose two members of the Gamma team with the aim of destabilizing the team faster and making it increasingly difficult to advance in the competition. The chosen ones were Emily and Skirla.

Skirla and Emily, the ones sentenced by the Beta team. Taken from Canal Caracol live.

“They want to mentally weaken us, eliminate characters... that's where we realize melee who is who,” Skirla said.

For his part, Brayan was very disappointed by the situation, because they already had two convicted teammates: “I am offended that they are throwing at us, they lack eggs to throw at others, aren't there more teams? , we are supposed to be 4 teams,” he said.

