Where can you watch the series of Frailejón Ernesto Pérez and his friends completely free

Since the character of Frailejón Ernesto Pérez became one of the most beloved characters by Colombians, which was initially intended for children, but was also pleasantly welcomed by the adult population, people never stop singing his song or looking for content related to this superhero who defends water and the moors.

Well, this funny cartoon has a series in which he also interacts with other animated characters called 'Magic Tales'. It is a children's production in which this cute Friar appears, who is part of a group of animated characters who teach children how to take care of the planet, learn fun behavioral lessons, know how to relate to their environment and people, and much more.

The free platform RTVCPlay, something like our Creole Netflix, but free, has in its content catalog this series that has 2 seasons, the first with 40 episodes and a second with 36 episodes, so that you can entertain this holiday bridge and marathon with the little ones at home by accessing this link: https://www.rtvcplay.co/ninos/cuentitos-magicos completely free.

'Magic Story' is the series featuring the famous character who went viral on social networks for his song and his invitation to protect the environment. Photo courtesy of RTVCplay

The animated production is made for children from 2 to 6 years old, but with the viralization of the song 'Hello! , my name is Frailejón Ernesto Pérez' became a character loved by young people and adults who have replicated his message on platforms such as Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter. In fact, the episode in which the famous song by Frailejón Ernesto Pérez appears is number 11 of the first season.

Ernesto Pérez can create water and control it and has many eyes to see what is happening in the world, how it is being polluted and affecting the environment. He is a superhero who accompanies the boy Miró on every adventure.

Carlos Andrés Correa was the one who composed the song that is viral on social networks and also does the voice of Ernesto Pérez. It is important to note that the song has been on the air for more than five years, but only until these last few weeks did it go viral. Correa assured that Frailejón is 150 years old but he is still a child, while his father, who is already 800 years old, is already an adult.

“Children's sounds of bells, maracas, xylophone and other instruments used in preschool age are the ones that generate the greatest memory in children. We don't ignore rock because we know that there are rocker parents, but there must be a very sharp instrument that children like, because according to studies these tones are easier to remember in them,” said Carlos Andrés Correa for the RTVC.

The frailejones are a threatened species and are of vital importance in safeguarding the country's water resources. In fact, a new species of friar was recently discovered in the Ocetá moor in Boyacá, called Espeletia Ocetana and according to the Humboldt Institute, it is one of the 91 species that the country has. All over the world there are 139.

