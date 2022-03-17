The five hidden destinations in Argentina that every tourist should know

It is well known that Argentina is a vast territory that has countless places of indescribable beauty to visit, yet many people still choose only the most popular destinations: Bariloche, Iguazu or the Atlantic coast. Natural and urban landscapes that often go unnoticed are ideal for lovers of nature, history, and adventure.

In line with discovering these hidden places, the Gyra platform offers economical and little-known alternatives, ideal for those looking to do national tourism far from the conventional. From dream villages hidden in Patagonia to volcanic landscapes in Mendoza, they all have one thing in common: despite their stunning beauty, you may have never heard of them.

Among so many hidden destinations, these five can be the starting point for daring to live out of the ordinary experiences:

● Villa Pehuenia, province of Neuquén

Located at the foot of the Patagonian Andes, in the central-west of Neuquén, is this small town that looks like something out of a story. Villa Pehuenia has just over 1,600 inhabitants, which makes it the perfect place for tourists who want to relax and connect with nature.

This beautiful place not only has mirrored lakes and cozy cabins, but it also allows a host of activities for all tastes: hiking, kayaking, or winter sports on the Batea Mahuida hill, which is managed by the Mapuche Puel community.

Villa Pehuenia can be reached from the city of Zapala by Provincial Route 13 or, starting from Aluminé, by Route 23.

La Payunia Reserve, province of Mendoza

This incredible natural area is located in the south of the province of Mendoza, 160 kilometers from Malargüe. With more than 800 volcanic cones, La Payunia has many of the most fascinating views in the country: from black sands to hundreds of volcanic bombs that form very curious silhouettes.

The reserve can be accessed via the famous National Route 40 and then by Provincial Route 186. At the same time, it is possible to cross La Payunia from Provincial Route 183.

● Salto Encantado Park, Misiones province

This provincial park is still a hidden wonder for many Argentines. Located seven kilometers from Aristóbulo del Valle in the town of Villa Salto Encantado, the property occupies more than 13,000 hectares. Although it has several waterfalls, the main attraction is the Salto Encantado, an extraordinary 64-meter waterfall that gives the park its name.

In addition to jumps and jungle trails, this beautiful reserve enjoys a great diversity of flora and fauna. You can see toucans, monkeys, butterflies and even some jaguar.

The main entrance to the park is in Villa Salto Encantado, on National Route 14. From there, you have to travel five kilometers to one of the accesses.

● Tolhuin, province of Tierra del Fuego

This dream town is located in the transition zone between the Andes Mountains and the Patagonian steppe, which makes it a unique landscape. Surrounded by lush lenga forests and glacial lakes, this destination is ideal for those looking to breathe fresh air.

Tolhuin offers many activities to do all year round, including trekking, cycling, water sports, horseback riding and more. In addition to its imposing landscapes, this place is characterized by its celebrated gastronomy, among which spider crab and trout stand out.

It is possible to reach Tolhuin by National Route 3, both from Ushuaia and Rio Grande.

● Trelew, province of Chubut

This city is located in the northeast of the province, 17 kilometers from Rawson. Although it is not particularly known as a tourist town, Trelew is a place with a lot of history that is worth visiting.

One of its most important attractions is the Egidio Feruglio Paleontological Museum, which has many fossils of the Patagonian flora and fauna. At the same time, in the Pueblo de Luis Regional Museum you can see pieces of Tehuelche and Mapuche culture, and the Welsh immigrants who settled in the 19th century.

Other must-see sites are the Florentino Ameghino petrified forest, the Chiquichano Lagoon Park and the Punta Tombo reserve.

Trelew is accessed by taking National Route 3 and then National Route 25.