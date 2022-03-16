Olympique Lyon will receive Porto for key 3

O. Lyon will face Porto tomorrow in the UEFA Lap 3 - Europa League 2021/22 with much of the work done. He won 1-0 in the first leg and is one step away from qualifying. His rival will try to turn the series around and keep chances of continuing in the tournament. The match will take place at Groupama Stadium at 17:00 (Argentina time).

O. Lyon and Porto will meet tomorrow at 17:00 (Argentina time). The match for key 3 of UEFA - Europa League 2021/22 will be played at Groupama Stadium.

The referee appointed for the match is Ovidiu Hategan.

Olympique Lyon and Porto schedule, depending on country

Argentina: 5:00pm

Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 3:00pm

Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 2:00pm

Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 1:00pm

Venezuela: 4:00pm

Source of Note and Image: DataFactory