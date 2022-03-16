AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
March 16, 2022
Breaking News

Olympique Lyon will receive Porto for key 3

March 16, 2022

O. Lyon will face Porto tomorrow in the UEFA Lap 3 - Europa League 2021/22 with much of the work done. He won 1-0 in the first leg and is one step away from qualifying. His rival will try to turn the series around and keep chances of continuing in the tournament. The match will take place at Groupama Stadium at 17:00 (Argentina time).

The referee appointed for the match is Ovidiu Hategan.

Olympique Lyon and Porto schedule, depending on country
  • Argentina: 5:00pm
  • Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 3:00pm
  • Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 2:00pm
  • Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 1:00pm
  • Venezuela: 4:00pm

Source of Note and Image: DataFactory

