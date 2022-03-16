Euro: closing price today, March 16 in Peru

In the last session, the euro traded at the close at 4.11 soles, representing a rise of 2.58% compared to 4.01 soles the previous day.

Taking into account the last seven days, the euro registered an increase of 2.11%; on the contrary, in the last year it still has a decline of 8.59%. In relation to previous days, it turned the tables compared to the previous day, when a decrease of 0.92% was scored, being unable to establish a trend recently. In the last week, volatility showed a lower return than volatility as reflected in last year's figures, so that its price is showing less change than expected in recent dates.

In the annual photo, the euro was paid at a maximum of 4.52 soles, while its lowest level was 3.97 soles. The euro is closer to its minimum than its maximum.

The Peruvian currency

El sol has been the legal tender in Peru since 1991 and replaced the inti, which circulated between 1985 and 1991, was originally also called the “nuevo sol” to differentiate it from its predecessor, but by 2015 it is only called sol.

The origin of the new sun is understood after the world crisis of 1929, which led to a deep economic and exchange rate crisis in the country, as well as the creation of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru. It was during the first year of Alberto Fujimori's government that the new sun was promoted to balance hyperinflation and reorder the economy.

After it entered into force, a sol was equivalent to one million intis or a billion “old” suns; today the currency is divided into 100 cents and its issuance is regulated by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru.

At present, coins of 10, 20, 50 cents, 1, 2 and 5 soles and banknotes of 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200 soles are circulating. Before, 1-cent coins were also minted, but these were withdrawn from circulation in May 2011, while in January 2019 the 5-cent coins came out of circulation.

On the other hand, the exchange rate parity with respect to the dollar and the euro is fixed daily by the agency in charge. It should be noted that since 2014 the Peruvian currency has been in depreciation.

As for the economy, the World Bank (WB) has predicted that by 2022 Peru will have growth of only 3.2% after it had a 13% rebound in 2021. Likewise, by 2023 it would slow down to grow by only 3 percent.

However, experts have assured that Peru could experience a loss of business confidence in the face of the uncertainty that exists in the policy and fiscal rules that are intended to be carried out.

