Biden will announce 800 million in military aid to Ukraine on Wednesday

Washington, 15 Mar (EFE News). - US President Joe Biden will announce tomorrow Wednesday a new $800 million military aid package to Ukraine, a senior White House official told Efe. That package will bring to 1 billion the assistance announced by Washington in the last week alone. According to the official, since Biden arrived at the White House in January 2021, the United States has donated $2 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Biden's announcement will come on the same day that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to give a virtual speech to both houses of the US Congress, on the second time he addresses US lawmakers in less than a month. According to The Wall Street Journal, which cites US officials, the aid package will include Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. The US Armed Forces have already supplied Ukraine with some 600 Stinger missiles and some 2,600 Javelin missiles, the aforementioned White House official told Efe. The United States has such missiles in Europe and, in recent days, has been sending them to Ukraine by land from neighboring countries of Poland and Romania. According to The Wall Street Journal, the money to finance this new aid package is included in the spending package signed by Biden on Tuesday, which includes $13.6 billion in humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine and Eastern Europe, following the Russian invasion. When he signed the law, the ruler said that tomorrow Wednesday he would give more details on “exactly what is doing in Ukraine” the United States, and how the new funds will allow it to “rapidly intensify its response and help alleviate the suffering that the war” is causing to the Ukrainian people. Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and began bombing major cities, provoking more than three million refugees, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). EFE News bpm/cfa