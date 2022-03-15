Lupillo Rivera got upset with reporters who asked him about Belinda

It has been a month since it became known that Belinda and Christian Nodal had ended their relationship, after a year and a half of media romance. Then and immediately, the press wanted to know the opinion of Lupillo Rivera, with whom the pop singer supposedly had an affair, because she has always denied that version, despite the fact that the Mexican regional singer even said that she was “the woman he has loved the most” and even had her face tattooed on her arm.

And although Jenni Rivera's brother had already spoken a few times about the breakup, it seems that now he doesn't want to know anything about it, especially since he is in a marriage with another woman.

Recently, the so-called Toro del Corrido was approached by the media upon its arrival at Mexico City International Airport from Tijuana, where he gave a concert. Again, Lupillo was questioned on the subject of Belinda and Nodal, but this time he got upset with the reporters.

After working with Lupillo on La Voz, Belinda and Nodal began their romance in a new edition of the talent show (Photo: Instagram/ @belindapop)

The singer was accompanied by his wife Giselle Soto, so Lupillo considered the question a lack of respect for his current relationship. “I am impressed by the respect they have for my wife, especially women,” Lupillo Rivera said. At the insistence of reporters, who told him that his wife had moved away a little, Lupillo asked for respect. “I am impressed by the respect that women have among you women, really.”

During the same meeting, the singer was questioned as to whether he had recently performed in a private event in front of people related to organized crime, and so Lupillo replied, it seems that anger continued to dominate him.

Lupillo Rivera said he was very much in love with his wife Giselle Soto (Photo: Instagram/ @gorgizz)

Chiquis Rivera's uncle explained that he only showed up in a palenque and it is always his custom to be kind to anyone who approaches him: “I went to introduce myself to the palenque and just as I greet you, I greet the taquero. I sang to people who wash clothes, to peasants, but the press always has something to turn things around,” he said.

Juan Rivera's brother finally spoke about the book that his niece Chiquis released, who he has shown his support after the lawsuit that Jenni's children have with their uncles Rosie and Juan. “I recommend it to people to buy it.”

At the end of February, Lupillo was questioned on the program Today Day about the famous ring that Nodal gave to Belinda and whether the Mexican nationalized Spanish singer should return it or keep it, now that they ended their romance.

Lupillo Rivera and Belinda lived a romance, although the singer has never been clear about it (Photo: screenshot from YouTube)

In the show there was a game where, if Lupillo didn't want to answer what he was questioned, he would have to bite a chili. Among the uncomfortable questions could not be missing: “Should Belinda return the 3 million dollar ring to Nodal?”

Lupillo did not want to answer this question as he was also the ex-boyfriend of the Spaniard, so he took a chili to bite him, but later decided to share what he would have done in this situation:

KEEP READING:



