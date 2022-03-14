Gil Vicente won with just enough against SC Braga

Gil Vicente beat SC Braga as a visitor, in a match held for the 26th date of Portugal - Primeira Liga 2021-2022. The visit scored the only goal of the match in 44 minutes of the second half, through Henrique Gomes. After taking the ball on the right, the defender shot the goal from his own field and beat the goalkeeper with a fantastic goal to remember.

The figure of the party was Henrique Gomes. Gil Vicente's defender was important for converting 1 goal.

Emmanuel Hackman was also relevant. Gil Vicente's defender was important.

The match had many admonitions: Kanya Fujimoto, Ali Elmusrati, Antoine Léautey, Fabiano, Ziga Frelih and Ricardo Horta.

SC Braga's strategist Carlos Carvalhal stopped the starting eleven with a 3-4-3 formation with Matheus Magalhães in the goal; Vítor Tormena, David Carmo and Leonardo Buta on the defensive line; Yan Couto, Ali Elmusrati, André Castro and Rodrigo Gomes in the middle; and Iuri Medeiros, Vitinha and Ricardo Horta in the middle attack.

For their part, those chosen by Ricardo Soares took the field with a 4-5-1 scheme with Ziga Frelih under the three suits; Emmanuel Hackman, Lucas Cunha, Rúben Fernandes and Talocha in defense; Vitor Carvalho, Pedrinho, Antoine Léautey, Kanya Fujimoto and Samuel Lino in the middle of the court; and Fran Navarro in the front.

The judge chosen to lead the match at the Municipal Stadium in Braga was Luís Branco Godinho.

For the next date, SC Braga will act as a visitor against Portimonense and Gil Vicente will host Marítimo.

The venue is in fourth place with 46 points and 13 wins, while the visitor reached 45 units and placed fifth in the tournament.

Note and image source: DataFactory