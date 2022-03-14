Double by Javier Lezcano in Municipal Limeño's 3-2 win against Luis Angel Firpo

Forward Javier Lezcano contributed two goals for M. Limeño to beat L.A. Firpo 3-2 this Sunday, in the match for the 12th date of El Salvador - 2022 Clausura Tournament. The goals of the match for the home team were scored by Javier Lezcano (35' 1Q and 12' 2T) and Yair Arboleda (16' 2Q). While away goals were scored by Eduardo Vigil (40' 2Q) and Rudy Batres Valencia (26'2Q, against).

Javier Lezcano was the figure of the party. The Municipal Limeño striker scored 2 goals and finished off the opposing goal twice.

Also important was Yair Arboleda. The Municipal Limeño striker scored 1 goal.

The meeting had several admonitions: Herbert Sosa, Elieser Quiñones, Luis Mendez, William Canales and Edgar Cruz.

The technical director of M. Limeño, Carlos Romero, proposed a 3-5-2 strategy with Sandro Melgarejo in the goal; Carlos Arevalo, Luis Mendez and Elieser Quiñones on the defensive line; Rudy Batres Valencia, Edwin Sánchez, René Gomez, Marvin Ramos and Wilmer García in the middle; and Yair Arboleda and Javier Lezcano in the attack.

For their part, those led by Roberto Gamara stopped with a 4-4-2 scheme with Darryl Parker under the three suits; Carlos Monteagudo, Eduardo Vigil, William Canales and Herbert Sosa in defense; Jaime Ortiz, Carlos Ortiz, Wilson Rugama and Christopher Galeas in the middle of the court; and Henry Castillo and Cristian Cisneros in the lead.

The referee Elmer Martinez was selected to carry out the actions of the game.

On the next date M. Limeño will visit CD Platense and LA Firpo will play at home against Atlético Marte at the Sergio Torres Rivera stadium.

Note and image source: DataFactory