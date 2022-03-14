Boca Juniors did not have anything left, but he beat Estudiantes at home by 1 to 0

Xeneize was celebrated in the Land of Champions on a new day for the date 6. The visit scored the only goal of the match 8 minutes into the second half, through Luis Advíncula. After receiving a pass from Sebastian Villa, the defender hit an impossible header for the goalkeeper.

Estudiantes striker Leandro Díaz wasted the possibility of opening the score and taking advantage by missing a penalty in the 42nd minute of the first half.

The best player of the match was Luis Advíncula. The Boca Juniors defender had a good level by scoring 1 goal, taking 2 balls and clearing 3 dangerous balls.

Sebastián Villa also excelled in the Land of Champions. The Boca Juniors attacker fired at the opposite goal 6 times and made 24 correct passes.

Boca Juniors' striker Sebastián Villa humiliated his brand by throwing a great spout at minute 1 of the second stage.

It was a game full of infringements, with a high dose of rough play and full of interruptions. There were many admonitions: Leonardo Godoy, Aarón Molinas, Ricardo Zielinski, Frank Fabra, Luis Advíncula, Jorge Morel, Marcos Rojo, Guillermo Fernández and Nicolás Orsini.

Estudiantes coach Ricardo Zielinski proposed a 4-4-2 formation with Mariano Andújar in the goal; Leonardo Godoy, Agustín Rogel, Ezequiel Muñoz and Emmanuel Mas on the defensive line; Manuel Castro, Fernando Zuqui, Jorge Morel and Matías Pellegrini in the middle; and Leandro Díaz and Mauro Boselli in the attack.

For its part, Sebastián Battaglia's team took the court with a 4-4-2 scheme with Agustín Rossi under the three suits; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo and Frank Fabra in defense; Cristian Medina, Guillermo Fernández, Juan Ramírez and Aarón Molinas in the middle of the field; and Luis Vazquez and Sebastián Villa in the lead.

Fernando Echenique was the referee who led the match in the Land of Champions.

El Pincha's next match in the championship will be as a visitor to Gimnasia, while Xeneize will visit River Plate.

Estudiantes remains firm in the tournament and is the leader of Zone B, with 13 points, while Boca Juniors occupies third place with 11 units.

Note and image source: DataFactory