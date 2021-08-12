Taliban Seize Provincial Capitals in Afghanistan

The Taliban’s advance in Afghanistan took them closer to Kabul with the seizure of Ghazni, a city about 150 kilometers from the capital.

The following is a compilation of the provincial capitals the Taliban have captured or are threatening to seize. There are 34 provincial capitals in the country.

Provincial capitals captured by the Taliban

August 6 – Zaranj: The Taliban seize control of the city in Nimroz province in the south, the first provincial capital to fall after they escalated attacks on Afghan forces in May.

August 7 – Sheberghan: The Taliban say they have taken control of the northern province of Jawzjan.

August 8 – Sar-e Pul: The Islamic group captures Sar-e Pul, capital of the northern province of the same name. It is the first of three capitals to be seized by the group that day.

August 8 – Kunduz: The Taliban take control of the northern strategic city that serves as the entryway to the northern provinces and Central Asia.

August 8 – Taloqan: The northern capital of the Takhar province is seized by the Taliban that evening.

August 9 – Aybak: Taliban fighters overrun the capital of the northern province of Samangan.

August 10 – Pul-i-Khumri: Residents say the capital of the central province of Baghlan had fallen to the Taliban.

August 11 – Faizabad: A provincial council member says the Islamic group took control of the capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan.

August 12 – Ghazni: A high-ranking security officer says the Taliban seized the city, which is the capital of the province of the same name.

August 12 – Qala-e-Naw: The Taliban said in a formal statement that they captured the capital of northwestern Badghis province.

Provincial capitals contested as of August 12

Herat: Afghanistan's third-largest city.

Farah: Capital of the western province of Farah.

Lashkar Gah: Capital of Helmand in the south.

Kandahar: Capital of Kandahar province in the south.



Some information for this factbox came from Reuters and the Associated Press.

