Freiburg held 2-2 by Bayern in at the Schwarzwald-Stadion

On Saturday, Freiburg and Bayern were held to a 2-2 draw at the Schwarzwald-Stadion. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Freiburg were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Bayern were looking to extend their winning run after a 6-0 victory against B Mönchengladbach. After today's result, Freiburg and Bayern sit 10th, (45 points) and 1st, (75 points), in the table respectively, after 33 matches.

Bayern started the first half well, with Robert Lewandowski giving The Reds the lead, 26 minutes in. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Manuel Gulde equalised for Breisgau Brazilians at the 29 minute mark, finalising the first half 1-1.

Bayern started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, thanks to Leroy Sane finding the net, on 53 minutes. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Christian Gunter equalised for Freiburg in the 81st minute. The game ended wih a 2-2 draw.

For Freiburg, Lucas Holer, Janik Haberer, Jonathan Schmid, Woo-yeong Jeong and Yannik Keitel, came on for Ermedin Demirovic, Nils Petersen, Roland Sallai, Lukas Kubler and Baptiste Santamaria. Bayern brought on Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman and Bouna Sarr, to replace Lucas Hernandez, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Niklas Sule.

There were bookings for Roland Sallai from Freiburg, and Alphonso Davies and David Alaba, for Bayern.

Freiburg will play away against Eintracht Frankfurt, while Bayern will face Augsburg at home.