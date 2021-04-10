Eintracht Frankfurt take all 3 points, after 4-3 victory against Wolfsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt defeat Wolfsburg 4-3 on Saturday at the Commerzbank Arena. Both sides arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Frankfurt were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games in the league. The most recent was against the Borussia Dortmund away (2-1), the other to Union Berlin at home (5-2). Wolfsburg were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Cologne and Werder Bremen. As the table looks today, Frankfurt and Wolfsburg currently occupy 4th and 3rd spots in the table, with 53 points and 54 points respectively after 28 matches.

The Wolves started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Ridle Baku finding the net early in the first half. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Daichi Kamada, 8 minutes in brought The Eagles level. The momentum was now with Frankfurt, who then scored again through a goal from Luka Jovic in the 27th minute to establish a 2-1. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Wout Weghorst equalised for The Wolves just before half-time. The score at half time was 2-2.

Frankfurt started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, thanks to Andre Silva finding the net at the 54 minute mark. The Eagles looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Erik Durm, on 61 minutes to establish a 4-2. In the end though, Wolfsburg pull-back just before the final whistle, with a calamitous own goal from Tuta and seeing the game end 4-3.

For Frankfurt, Amin Younes, Makoto Hasebe, Timothy Chandler and Steven Zuber, came on for Yannick Gerhardt, Maxence Lacroix, Josip Brekalo and Xaver Schlager. Wolfsburg replaced Bartosz Bialek, Marin Pongracic, Maximilian Philipp and Daniel Ginczek with Yannick Gerhardt, Maxence Lacroix, Josip Brekalo and Xaver Schlager.

There were bookings for Evan N`Dicka, Daichi Kamada and Sebastian Rode from Frankfurt, and Kevin Mbabu and Maximilian Arnold, for Wolfsburg.

Frankfurt will next travel to Borussia Mönchengladbach, while Wolfsburg will face Bayern Munich at home.