Barcelona and Cádiz share the honours after a 1-1 draw

Barcelona were held to 1-1 draw by Cádiz down on Sunday at the Nou Camp. Barcelona were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games against Alaves at home and Real Betis away, by 5-1 and 3-2 respectively. Cádiz were beaten 4-0 in the previous match against Athletic Club. As things stand, Barcelona and Cádiz are 3rd, (47 points) and 14th, (25 points), in the league respectively, after 24 matches.

Barcelona started the game well, following Lionel Messi opening the scoring, 32 minutes in. The score at half time was 1-0.

Cádiz took the initiative in the second half, with Alex opening the scoring just before the final whistle. The game ended a 1-1 draw.

For Barcelona Martin Braithwaite, Miralem Pjanic, Trincao, Riqui Puig and Oscar Mingueza came on for Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Sergino Dest, while Cádiz brought on Jose Mari, Alex, Anthony Lozano, Ivan Alejo and Jens Jonsson to replace Garrido, Jairo Izquierdo, Alvaro Negredo, Salvi Sanchez and Alberto Perea.

The referee booked two players from Cádiz, Ivan Alejo and Jose Mari.

Barcelona will next travel to Seville, while Cádiz will face Real Betis at home.