Genoa held 2-2 by Hellas Verona in at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris

On Saturday, Genoa and Hellas Verona were held to a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Genoa wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Torino in their previous game. Hellas Verona, on the other hand, were coming off the back of a 2-1 win against Parma. Following today's result, Genoa and Hellas Verona currently occupy 11th and 9th spots in the league, with 26 points and 34 points respectively after 23 matches.

Hellas Verona started strongly in the first half, beginning with a goal from Ivan Ilic in the 17th minute, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-0.

Genoa started the second half on an intensified spirit, thanks to early goal from Eldor Shomurodov in the 48th minute. Hellas Verona reestablished their lead thanks to a goal from Davide Faraoni in the 61st minute to establish the 2-1. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Milan Badelj just before the final whistle brought Genoa level, and the game ended 2-2.

For Genoa Eldor Shomurodov, Luca Pellegrini, Nicolo Rovella, Gianluca Scamacca and Goran Pandev came on for Miha Zajc, Lennart Czyborra, Marko Pjaca, Mattia Destro and Kevin Strootman, while Verona brought on Mert Cetin, Ronaldo Vieira, Miguel Veloso, Daniel Bessa and Stefano Sturaro to replace Matteo Lovato, Davide Faraoni, Ivan Ilic, Mattia Zaccagni and Adrien Tameze.

There were bookings for Kevin Strootman from Genoa and Mert Cetin for Verona.

Genoa will next play Internazionale away, with Hellas Verona facing Juventus at home.