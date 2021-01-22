Maersk Loses 750 Containers as Heavy Seas Hammer LA-Bound Ship

Shipping containers sit aboard the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moeller Triple-E Class container ship, operated by A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S, as it sails on the North Sea between Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Bremerhaven, Germany, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2013. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S's container-shipping line, the world's largest, reported an 11 percent increase in third-quarter profit after cost cuts countered a decline in freight rates.

(Bloomberg) -- One of AP Moller-Maersk’s container ships carrying goods from China to the U.S. lost part of its cargo in the Pacific Ocean during bad weather.

About 750 containers from the Maersk Essen fell overboard on Jan. 16 while sailing from Xiamen, China to Los Angeles, the company said in an emailed statement. All crew members are safe and a detailed assessment of the cargo is ongoing while the vessel continues its journey. The ship is expected at Mexico’s Lazaro Cardenas on Jan. 29 for cargo surveys, port operations and repairs.

Container ships are traveling fully laden with goods from China to the U.S. this year as freight rates surge to record highs and companies restock inventories. The incident comes after the ONE Apus container ship managed by NYK Shipmanagement Pte, lost 1,816 containers at sea due to severe weather on Nov. 30 while en route to Long Beach, California, from Yantian, China.