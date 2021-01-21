UAE and Qatar to Resume Cross-Border Flights as Ties Normalize

(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates and Qatar plan to restart cross-border flights next week for the first time in more than three years, following the end of a diplomatic rift that had divided the region.

Flydubai will operate a twice daily service to Doha from Jan. 26, while Etihad Airways plans to restart flights on Feb. 15. Qatar Airways plans a twice daily service to Dubai on Jan. 27 and a daily flight to Abu Dhabi from Jan. 28.

Sharjah-basedAir Arabia PJSC earlier this month became the first airline from the UAE to resume flights to Doha, after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed to fully restore ties with Qatar.